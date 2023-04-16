Anya’s infinite experiences

Eminent Jewish author and mystic Yehuda Berg once said that words have energy and power with the ability to help and to heal.

So when Roxaco Land Corp. selected a fitting name for the luxe mountain retreat they were carving in the pineapple plantations of Tagaytay, it can be no other than something which banks on the power of words. “Anya,” an ancient Sanskrit word which means infinite, inexhaustible, limitless and resurrection was chosen to embody their corporate mission of providing an infinite experience to its guests from the moment they set foot up to the time they leave.

Anya’s Rolls Royce shuttle service

Tucked in the hidden nooks of the highland resort city, this 7-hectare property is a masterful blend of modern Filipino-Spanish architecture with a dash of exotic Asian motifs.

“Anya operates on the philosophy of the 3R’s: Relax, rejuvenate and reward which we strive to extend to every guest we welcome and serve with the familiar warmth of Filipino hospitality,” says Anya Resort Tagaytay general manager Mikel Arriet.

The Spanish hotelier said they may not have the sought-after Taal Lake and Volcano view, but its opulent features and amenities, world-class cuisine, and consummate experience is more than enough for this lack.

Chef Chele Gonzalez of Samira

To ensure that your stay would be filled with inexhaustible fond memories, it has put in place the Anya Experience Assistant who will keep tabs on recreational activities which you can customize even before arrival. There’s also Anya Experience Menu where you can select online your check-in time, room scent, type of pillows, and packing and unpacking assistance, and other support services.

These and more have earned the resort a coveted slot in Small Luxury Hotels of the World, an elite club of the world’s 500 crème de la creme opulent boutique properties.

Your infinite escape begins with the banging of a gong at Anya’s driveway, an age-old courtesy accorded to guests still practiced in Oriental cultures. After the routine orientation, you’ll be shuttled by a luxe Rolls Royce electric car to your villa which also serves as your running tour of the resort’s rolling hills.

Veranda Suite

A low-density development, it has only 78 suites spread out in the vast greeneries to give premium to privacy and exclusivity. On top of the typical five-star room amenities, each unit boasts of spacious floor areas and has balconies or terraces so you can enjoy the cool crisp mountain air.

The 102-sq-m Anya Garden Suite is the top-of-the-line apartment-style suite adorned with earth-toned furniture for a supreme indulgence in a homey atmosphere.

Pamper yourself at the Niyama Wellness Center which has diversified from massages and treatments to include spa and wellness treatments, meditation activities, and fitness. The new services are all still anchored on the niyama or “positive observances” in Sanskrit. It has also crafted the hearty and healthy Soul Menu which is available at the Anila Restaurant.

As part of beefing up its services, Niyama has enlisted to its team Dr. Conrada “Radi” Veruasa-Apostol of European Wellness Retreat, a specialist on skin rejuvenation, acne management, wrinkle reduction, scalp treatment and hair restoration, and a wide array of non-invasive beauty enhancements.

Niyama Wellness Center

At twilight time, sip your favorite spirit at the Anya Exclusive Club Lounge as you admire the kaleidoscopic sunset in the horizon. The intimate Lounge is also a relaxing watering hole for an after-dinner night cap.

Dinner is tops at the Samira, a fine dining restaurant helmed by multi-awarded Jose Luis “Chele” Gonzalez, whose menu drew inspiration from well-loved global cuisines. Literally meaning “wind” in Sanskrit, it is literally a whiff of fresh air in Tagaytay’s culinary scene where you can feast on gourmet dishes without long line, parking problems or road traffic.

As its name suggests, outdoor dining is recommended for a romantic al fresco dinner for couples or relaxing meal time for families and small groups as the mountain wind caresses your skin and enhances the gustatory adventure.

Along with British-born executive chef Chris Leaning, Samira can whip up a surprise and exciting 6-course set menu for a multi-sensorial culinary journey worth repeating.

On a recent visit, we feast on the vaunted menu which consisted of Bites (foie gras and mango waffle, bacalao fritters, Jamon Iberico Takoyaki, and bulalo tacos), Beef Tartare with Mustard Ice Cream, Grilled Octopus with Ali-oli, Orange Salmon, Black Squid Risotto, Grilled US angus beef tenderloin, and capped with Tagaytay Pineapple Expressions.

Hang around at the Borderless Library which throws you back to the good old book-filled room to rekindle your nostalgia for the printed page. This quiet space is also ideal for remote work or meditation while poring over the Good Book.

Lest we forget, Anya has a heated multi-layered pool so you can soak even at night, and an archery corner where you can shoot for the bullseye.

With all these and everything in between, Anya undoubtedly lives up to its mission of offering infinite options for a consummate vacation.

