Suga bares his soul in upcoming documentary

Thanks to a screener from Disney+, I got to watch Suga: Road to D-Day, coming in April 21 on the streaming platform. The thing is that I can only write about it without divulging any specifics so as not to spoil anything for fans of BTS and Suga.

But what I will say is that the documentary will catch fans by surprise because Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, reveals a lot of himself without the drama expected in such exercises. The rapper, songwriter and producer talks about his emotions and thoughts matter-of-factly. As a viewer, I was swept away by his words because I know that he guards his privacy fiercely so it must have taken a lot for him to open his heart and mind so publicly.

The upcoming documentary will follow Suga as he travels around the world from Seoul to Tokyo, Las Vegas and beyond in search of musical inspiration for his upcoming album D-Day.

“Throughout the documentary, viewers will see the star at his most vulnerable, as he discusses his writer’s block with other musicians, and delves deep into his most traumatic memories to pen lyrics for several of his latest songs,” said Disney+ in a press release.

The documentary also includes exclusive live clips of songs on Suga’s upcoming album, which will be released on April 21. My favorite track in the new album is “Amygdala,” because it tells the story of what the artist has been through.

I also like “Snooze” featuring Ryuichi Sakamoto and Kim Woo-sung of The Rose. I predict that Kim Woo-sung and The Rose will get more fans as soon as this album is released because they’re really talented.

The 10-song album opens with the collection’s title track, “D-Day” (produced by Vincent “Invincible” Watson and 2Live) and also features “Haegeum” (produced by Agust D), “HUH?!” (produced by Agust D and El Capitxn, co-written by J-Hope), and “Amygdala” (produced by El Capitxn). The album’s second half includes a collaboration with recently deceased Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto (this is the song with Kim Woo-sung).

The second half features “SDL” (produced by the singer and El Capitxn), pre-release single “People Pt. 2” featuring IU (produced by El Capitxn), “Polar Night” (produced by the singer and El Capitxn), “Interlude: Dawn” (produced by the singer and El Capitxn), “Snooze,” and “Life Goes On” (produced by El Capitxn). The the final track is one of two featuring a cowriting credit for J-Hope.

I’m sure the documentary and the album will be big hits. The fans will enjoy watching the documentary on Disney+ and love the new album.



A NEW ACERPURE GADGET FOR THE HOME

Acer debuted its lifestyle brand acerpure during the pandemic, with the goal of making sure that the air in our homes was always clean and fresh.

The product range has since expanded to other household appliances and the new product is a cordless vacuum cleaner, called acerpure clean.

Acerpure clean V1 is slim but powerful and ultralight at a 1.5kg. It has a cordless body, visual battery life with a running time of 60 minutes on a full charge, different modes for different cleaning usages, electric power brush with hair-free technology, and four built-in LED lights.

Acerpure clean also has Cyclone Technology, with five stages of filtration that can trap small and large sizes of dust and dirt from the filter to the main cyclone without losing suction pressure. acerpure claims this technology can help trap 99.5 percent of particles, down to 0.3 microns. With the electric Mite Removal Brush, acerpure clean is also said to remove 99.9 percent of mites.

The two-in-one combination brush has two flexible ways to let you quickly clean multiple surfaces, such as windows, curtains, tables and car interiors. Aside from the LED lights, the crevice nozzle helps you reach narrow areas and hard-to-clean spaces, such as corners, sofa gaps, and ceilings.

Acerpure clean V1 Lite is super lightweight at 550g with 13000Pa suction pressure power and a maximum of 15 minutes of cleaning time. It has 2-in-1 usage, one button switch, a DC motor, and a USB type-C charger. Acerpure clean V1 has an SRP of P10,999 but is available at P9,999 for a limited time while the acerpure clean V1 Lite has an SRP of P3,999 but is offered at P3,499 for a limited time. acerpure clean is available at Acer Concept Stores, authorized retailers and online at store.acer.com.

More information is available at www.acer.com.