SM, PICPA Foundations hold medical mission

April 15, 2023
Ajuy, Iloilo – Residents of Ajuy, a municipality in the province of Iloilo were the beneficiaries of a medical and dental mission mounted by SM Foundation in collaboration with the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Foundation recently.

PICPA Foundation’s participation in the medical and dental mission is under its Community Development Support Committee. Held at the San Antonio Gymnasium of Ajuy, 863 beneficiaries availed of medical (279), xray (91), ECG (26), blood sugar test (46), uric acid test (38) and cholesterol test (38), among others.

Other project partners were the Iloilo Provincial Health Office, West Visayas State University Medical Center, local government unit of Ajuy, Mercury Drug Foundation and MX3-DMIRIE Foundation.

