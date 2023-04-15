Santo Tomas U tops THE-ICE i-graduate Student Satisfaction Global Index 2022

THE University of Santo Tomas-College of Tourism and Hospitality Management (UST-CTHM) was recognized as the top-ranking institution on The International Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality Education (THE-ICE) i-graduate Student Satisfaction Global Index.

The award was given during THE-ICE’s15th International Panel of Experts (IPoE) Forum at The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management in Dubai.

Among the top Tourism and Hospitality member-schools in the world, UST-CTHM was ranked first in the following eight areas: Pre-arrival information, social orientation, study sense, introduction to support services, cost of accommodation, financial support, social activities (organized events), and student unions.

The ICE-IPoE Forum was launched to focus on relevant issues related to tourism, hospitality, culinary and events, among others, to provide the academe, government, industry and professional organizations opportunities for collaboration and partnerships for growth and development.

Attendees of the annual event were leading educators from Asia, the Americas and Europe. It featured a Benchmarking Roundtable Series which focused on interesting discussions on “internship, industry advisory boards, governance structure, graduate outcomes, curriculum design and development, [as well as] academic integrity.”

The academic gathering allows participants to share best practices via sharing of alternative and new approaches, which provides solutions to common issues and concerns.