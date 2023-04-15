Pratt Institute president visits Benilde Design+Arts Campus

FRANCES BRONET, a distinguished educator at the forefront of interdisciplinary learning and the president of Pratt Institute—a New York-based prestigious private university which specializes in architecture, art and design and liberal arts—toured the Design+Arts Campus of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde during her recent stay in the Philippines.

The visit was organized by Magsaysay Group of Companies president and CEO Doris Magsaysay Ho and Joey Yupangco of Joey Yupangco+Associati Design principal and the former Benilde School of Design and Arts dean. Both happen to be graduates of Pratt Institute.

They were joined by Tina Periquet who is the principal designer of Periquet Galicia Interior Architects; Dominic Galicia who is the principal architect of Dominic Galicia Architects; as well as design principal, architect and interior designer Ed Calma of Lor Calma & Partners, who is the creative genius behind the 14-story modernist Benilde campus. They were received by Benilde Center for Partnership Advancement director Robin Serrano.

The exploration around the building provided Bronet with a comprehensive overview of the innovative and inclusive education technologies and facilities.

Led by School of Environment and Design dean Architect Dottie Asela Domingo and School of New Media Arts dean Maria Sharon Mapa Arriola, Bronet studied the scene shops, Weaving and Sewing workshops, Industrial Design laboratories, Motion Capture Room, Red Room and Green Room which Bronet called “the biggest” she had ever seen.

The Canadian architect and academic administrator initiated conversations with several student-artists at work, and shared her professional advice to enhance their design concepts.

Bronet’s walkabout of the campus treated her with a sneak peek at the ongoing Capstone projects, debut collections and augmented-reality exhibitions in galleries and along the hallways. She also conducted an insightful talk before the students, educators and administrators of the college.

The Pratt Institute president expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome, and encouraged the young artists “not to take for granted” the many resources and opportunities available to them.

She imparted the inspiring history of Pratt: from being a “radical experiment to expand access to creative careers,” to becoming a top-notch college with 61,000 alumni “making a positive impact through their remarkable work and research.”

Bronet explained the participation of the institute in Brooklyn’s transformation into one of the most livable cities in New York. This is an initiative that reflects Benilde’s community involvement in its neighboring barangays, with a mission to spark a compassionate spirit in addressing contemporary social issues, according to the college.

She believes local residents are the “best experts” in addressing challenges of their community, as well as the key role of proactive students in an inclusive society.

Pratt Institute’s president also reminded the students and mentors alike to always be mindful of the environment, the human condition, and of their “collective role to use technologies in the most creative ways” to build a fairer and more sustainable world for all.

Bronet was accompanied by Pratt Institute officials: vice president for Institutional Advancement Daphne Halpern, associate vice president for Institutional Advancement Jessica Tallman, executive director of Development Jacob Korb, and director of Alumni Engagement Tue Tran.