Peugeot XP400 ADV scooter unveiled at EICMA finally sets foot on PHL soil

BMPlus
April 15, 2023
1 minute read
On this year’s Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA), Peugeot Motocycles unveiled its new ADV scooter, the XP400, which aims to provide the best of both worlds; the agility and speed of a motorcycle coupled with the comfort and versatility of a scooter.

Safety Features

The Peugeot XP400 boasts a quintessential adventure scoot styling with a sharp body paneling. Some key features include dual front disc brakes, ABS, dual headlamps, large windscreen, knuckle guards, step-up seat, upswept exhaust, an edgy tail lamp, and a 17-inch front and 15-inch rear wheels.

Exterior

It comes with a 5-inch TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation. It also has a keyless entry, USB charging port, and ample underseat storage. To ensure adequate comfort for both rider and pillion, the seat of the XP400 is also made long and wide.

It’s available in two variants: Allure (road-spec) and GT (off-road). Alloy wheels are seen on the Allure variant and wire-spoke wheels are seen on the GT variant. There are two color options available for Allure: Aurora Satin Green and Sideral Matte Black, whereas GT Variant has Shark Gray and Snow White. Both variants get a wide range of official accessories.

Engine

The Peugeot XP400 is powered by a 400cc Euro 5-compliant PowerMotion, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces a claimed 39 PS of power and 39 Nm of torque at 5,400 rpm.

