THE Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Muntinlupa City has issued an arrest warrant against former Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag and his deputy, Ricardo Zulueta, for the murder charges filed against them in connection with the death of inmate Cristito Palana Villamor alias Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman in the killing last year of radio broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa.