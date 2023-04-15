Nayong Pilipino opens exhibit in Tarlac

The Nayong Pilipino Foundation (NPF), in partnership with the Tarlac Provincial Government, opened the NAYON SA DIWA: Bringing Cultural Communities Closer to the Heart exhibit at the Diwa ng Tarlac Museum, on March 30. This marks the Foundation’s first exhibit outside of Metro Manila.

The initiative was in support of the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) 2023-2028, where Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco emphasized the goal to “establish a Philippine tourism industry anchored on Filipino culture, heritage and identity.”

Nayong Pilipino Foundation (NFP) brings indigenous collections to Tarlac.

The said exhibit displayed items from different communities in the country. It also highlights the works of the Abelling Aeta(s) who displayed their traditional items.

The NPF Executive Director Gertie Duran-Batocabe emphasized on the rich multicultural nature of the province of Tarlac, calling it the “beating heart of Luzon” which provides a unique experience to its visitors.

“At this moment, I cannot help but feel a deep sense of pride and satisfaction that we have all come together to further promote the rich history and culture of our country,” said Duran-Batocabe.

“We believe that this partnership in bringing this collection closer to the people and showcasing our unique material culture will help create a deeper understanding of our identity as Filipinos and provide opportunities for our people, and even tourists, to engage in meaningful ways,” she added.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was led by DOT Undersecretary Shereen Gail Pamintuan, Governor Susan Yap, Tarlac Vice Governor Carlito David, Abelling Chieftain Rody Dela Cruz, NPF Executive Director Gertrudes Duran-Batocabe and PNU Associate Dean Dr. Zyralie Lotivio-Bedural.

Also present during the event were Mayors from the different municipalities of Tarlac, Board Members of Tarlac, Members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Tarlac, and other local chief executives.

The exhibit is part of the NPF’s Travelling Museum Project, an initiative meant to bring culture and heritage closer to the public.

The public may visit the exhibit for free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Diwa ng Tarlac, Tarlac City until the last week of May 2023.