MPIC’s health tech unit unveils award-winning app made by doctors for doctors

FRESH from its win as the Best Mobile Innovation for Digital Life in the 2023 Global Mobile Awards in Barcelona, Spain, Metro Pacific Investments Corp.’s (MPIC), through mWell, the medical technology platform developed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Metro Pacific Health Tech Corp., has launched an app designed by doctors for doctors.

Called the mWellMD, this virtual clinic allows healthcare professionals to attend to app user-patients on their mobile phone 24/7 and easily manage their schedules and records. With just a click of a button, they can use the appointment booking system for their online clinics and do virtual consultation, as well as notify patients of their upcoming clinic or hospital visit.

This platform can also process billings and calculate professional fees of doctors. They can even communicate with their staff and refer patients to other medical practitioners. Practice and patient data are accessible anytime, anywhere. Soon, enhanced features and more tools will be available for doctors via mWellMD Advanced.

“We’re committed to delivering innovative healthcare solutions not only for mWell app users but also for our partner-doctors. mWellMD’s future-proof platform empowers Filipino doctors to reach more through the power of technology,” MPIC president, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) and mWell chairman Manny V. Pangilinan said in a video message during the kick-off event held in Pasig City.

Mindful of the importance of a smooth doctor experience, the country’s leading infrastructure investment company always listens and responds to their needs. Hence, the app is designed to provide a faultless process from sign-up to consultation.

“Through the mWellMD app, we are able to deliver a seamless end-to-end journey which will allow them to conveniently consult and grow their practice. With help from our partner-doctors, mWell’s fully integrated digital healthcare ecosystem will be able to offer our countrymen here and abroad convenient access to quality healthcare,” explained MPIC chief finance, risk and sustainability officer and mWell CEO Chaye Cabal-Revilla. Because doctors were engaged to develop this Filipino-made app and test the system to ensure that it’s seamless, intuitive and user-friendly, the platform does not only involve the growing needs of doctors but also of the industry, per mWell chief technology officer Dr. Mike Muin. He said: “We are going beyond telemedicine—we are building solutions for doctors to make their practices and their lives better.”

Tech experts are on-call 24/7 to assist partner-doctors and respond quickly to their questions. There’s also a dedicated operations team for their regular training sessions and updates.

The app is following global security standards to ensure the security and protection of all personal information that are stored, processed and transmitted in its system belonging to both doctors and patients.

“mWellMD went through rigorous vulnerability tests and security audits. It completed and passed all requirements to bring down all cyber-related risks to the lowest level,” said Angel Redoble, mWell chief cybersecurity officer and PLDT Group and Smart Communications first vice president and group chief information security officer.

Registration is as fast as 30 minutes, sans joining fees. Only a PRC ID is required. Doctors get 100 percent of their professional fee without deduction of any commission from mWell. They can also avail of an exclusive high-speed internet plan from PLDT Home Fibr: 100mbps for only P1,499. The mWellMD app is now available on Google Play Store and Apple App store.