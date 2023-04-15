Major Thai ticketing platform eyes PHL expansion

Thailand’s second largest ticketing platform, Ticketmelon aims to establish a strong presence in the Philippines as the demand for events resumes after being sidelined for two years by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Panupong Tejapaibul, CEO and cofounder of Ticketmelon, recently announced the company’s expansion in Southeast Asia and the Philippines offering a robust system that integrates cutting-edge ticketing tools, innovative digital in-event solutions, and live streaming services.

He said Ticketmelon’s entry into the local market is geared to cater to the needs of the most challenging event formats and audience volumes, all backed by exceptional organizer support to deliver the most seamless event experience.

“Our expansion into the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia has been rapid, and our primary focus is to continue providing white-glove service support to local event organizers. Building local teams is an integral part of our expansion strategy, as this has been the key to earning the trust of event organizers over the past few years,” said the 30-year-old techpreneur.

“When the pandemic struck, we quickly adapted to the new normal. Agility is the key element and the watchword during the crisis,” Chelsea Gloria, the company’s business development manager in the Philippines, explained in a media statement.

Despite the restrictions during the pandemic, Ticketmelon pushed on successfully hosting Young Living Philippines’ first-ever Virtual Press Conference: Amplify 2021, Young Living Events and NOSH Conferences providing streaming platform and ticket selling. “We are now entering the new digital landscape for local and international events that are back and on the rise. We are excited to be a part of the new event experience in the Philippines.”

It has facilitated everything from global festivals and corporate brand launches to sporting events and conventions, including the Vietnam Motor Show, Sensation, Garden Beats in Singapore, Wonderfruit, 1975, and Transmission Festival Asia, as well as the LPGA Thailand Open.

In addition to being a leading provider of in-event cashless payment solutions and ticketing platforms in Southeast Asia, Ticketmelon offers localized payment channels in various currencies, enabling local consumers to seamlessly purchase tickets. Their digital in-event solutions support all types of events, including corporate, sporting, and product launches, and feature personalized welcome messages, interactive games, points redemptions and more, all under the audience’s unique code to create an unforgettable event experience. Furthermore, their advanced ticketing features are unparalleled, offering white labeling options, intuitive seat mapping, and live streaming services to expand audiences beyond physical events.

“At Ticketmelon, our long term goal is to consistently elevate the standards of our hosted events to a global level, establishing ourselves as the foremost benchmark for best practices in event technology applications and operations that extend beyond Southeast Asia,” said Tejapaibul.

“We are the leader in the industry because we are the most experienced digital ticketing company that can provide end-to-end services, from ticket selling/online registration to on-ground digital solutions that provide streamlined services. We make our clients’ work easier so they can focus on the other vital parts of their event. We are currently in talks with some local clients whose events we are excited to host and we are confident of becoming one of the market leaders in the Philippines,” Gloria noted.