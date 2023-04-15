Law scholarship bill to boost poor’s access to legal services

A LAWMAKER recently supported a bill which seeks to provide free education to aspiring lawyers studying in state universities and colleges.

Rep. Fidel Nograles of Rizal Province’s Fourth District, who is a legal aid advocate, said the bill passage would greatly help those economically challenged in gaining access to free legal services.

“A legal scholarship law would help in addressing our issues on legal access, especially for the poor,” Nograles said in a press statement. “This is a bill with noble intentions, and I support this wholeheartedly.”

The congressman was referring to House Bill (HB) 7433 that was filed by Rep. Paolo Duterte of Davao City’s First District, Rep. Eric Yap of Benguet and Rep. Edvic Yap of ACT-CIS Party-list. It seeks to provide free legal education to eligible students. After they pass the Bar examinations, they will then render a mandatory two-year return of service (ROS) in the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) or any government agency lacking lawyers.

Backing the passage of the bill, Nograles cited data from the Foundation for Economic Freedom, which showed there is roughly only one lawyer for every 2,500 Filipinos. In comparison, the United States has one lawyer for every 240 citizens.

He said that currently, the PAO does not have enough lawyers. With that dearth in numbers, they could not sufficiently address the legal needs of Filipinos.

“This measure would be a great boost toward this end, as the PAO would have a steady stream of lawyers coming in every year,” the solon pointed out.

He explained that a bill that seeks to establish legal aid programs in schools which he has filed would be a good complement to HB 7433.

HB 6325, or the “Legal Aid Program” Bill, mandates the creation of legal-aid programs in both private and public law schools in the country to augment the services rendered by the PAO and other public offices that offer free legal assistance.

“A mandatory legal aid program in schools would mesh well with the ROS… Perhaps we could find a way to harmonize these two measures so that our legal scholars would have…proper training [while they are still studying],” Nograles said.

“[We can make some sort of a] service track, where scholars would be part of the legal clinic, and then render the ROS. This way, they already have a real-time experience once they start serving at the PAO,” he added.