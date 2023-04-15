iACADEMY, Netflix urge filmmakers to create regional-based material

IN partnership with Netflix, iACADEMY recently launched the “iNDIEGENIUS” campaign to encourage emerging Filipino filmmakers with regional backgrounds or regional roots to submit their film concepts and finally bring them to life.

Vanessa Tanco, president and CEO of iACADEMY, believes the collaboration with Netflix will develop the potential of young filmmakers: “iACADEMY has always been an advocate of arts and design, and we’re committed to continuously find talent, encourage, inspire, and support them. iNDIEGENIUS is a testament of this mission.”

Tanco added: “The goal is to prepare our participants for their future as filmmakers, empower them to tell local stories, and share their distinct, cultural perspectives while setting them up for success.”

iACADEMY CEO Raquel Perez said the partnership with Netflix will boost young Filipino filmmakers’ capabilities to become world-class talents: “We’re always in pursuit of opportunities where we can provide space that invites diversity and inspires inclusivity. We’re humbled that Netflix shares and believes in this same value that iACADEMY holds, and we are very grateful for their generosity.”

Perez furthered: “It is with great honor that we launch iNDIEGENIUS—a nationwide call for young Filipino filmmakers and creatives to forge compelling short film concepts, share distinct cultural perspectives through film, and bring their dream projects to life through a mentorship program and a production grant from iACADEMY and Netflix.”

Amy Sawitta Lefevre, Netflix’s head of External Affairs-Asia-Pacific, remarked that iNDIEGENIUS hopes “to increase representation in front of and behind the camera, [while supporting] authentic stories that showcase the talent and skill of young filmmakers from across the Philippines.”

Keith Sicat, program director of iNDIEGENIUS and creative director of iACADEMY’s ViSION Creative Unit, said it is an honor for the school, as it is the first program they are supporting in the Philippines.

It is unique, he added, because it focuses on younger filmmakers who have yet to gain the opportunity to make their first feature film, “and trust this experience will give them the tools to keep pursuing their cinematic dreams.”

Selected participants, Sicat confirmed, will be mentored by high-caliber practitioners who have been pushing the Filipino cinematic landscape to greater heights: “Further, the grant allotted to the two finalists is a generous amount that should help them achieve their visions for their short films.”

iNDIEGENIUS will select 10 finalists who will undergo workshops, as two winners will be awarded production and scholarship grants.