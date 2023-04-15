EDUCATORS SPEAK: American Association of Endodontics educator-grant recipient cites MCU roots

MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY (MCU) takes pride in its long and rich history of academic excellence through the legacy of its founders Filemon D. Tanchoco and Purificacion Gallego, who both believed that values-based education offered salvation from poverty.

More than a century later, the fruits of the university’s solid foundation has nurtured thousands of minds and produced notable alumni who have been acknowledged globally. One pride of the university is Dr. Johnah C. Galicia DMD, MS, PhD, who is the recipient of a $17,467 grant for his proposal: “Genome-wide gene expression profile of inflamed dental pulp in humans: Implications in clinical diagnosis and symptoms of pulpitis.” This has led to a published study on the Covid-19 virus and the dental pulpit, alongside past educator-fellow Dr. Asma Khan. Their research may very well be the first one exploring the subject, according to MCU.

A more recent accomplishment of Dr. Galicia is his contribution to the study: “The influence of CBCT-derived 3-D-printed models on Endodontic Microsurgical Treatment Planning And Confidence Of The Operator,” with Shreyas Oza, Gordon Lai, Ove A. Peters, Bekir Karabucak and Raymond Scott. The study reached the conclusion that the availability of three-dimensional printed models did not alter the participants’ surgical approach, but it significantly improved their confidence for endodontic microsurgery.

Dr. Galicia previously served as the director of the Graduate Program in Endodontology at the University of the Pacific Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry in California and at the Eastman Dental Institute of the University College of London. He was also elected as a “new practitioner trustee” of the American Association of Endodontist (AAE) Foundation’s Board of Trustees from 2020 to 2022.

This love for education also extends back home in the Philippines, where Dr. Galicia is now a Professor 2 and an Associate Dean of MCU’s College of Dentistry. Aside from teaching and mentoring residents, he also serves on multiple AAE and American Dental Association committees.

Building the foundation

DR. GALICIA earned his Doctor of Medical Dentistry degree from MCU in 1996. After passing the dental licensure examination in Manila, he practiced general dentistry and earned a diploma in clinical dentistry from the University of Rennes in France in 2000, followed by a PhD conferment in Oral Biology from Niigata University in Japan in 2006. At that time he served as a faculty member at his original alma mater.

“MCU provided me with a good and supportive environment…with opportunities to prosper as a student and as a new faculty member back then. With MCU as my roots, I was…mentored well during my Dentistry student days. When I became a junior faculty right after I passed the Dental Licensure Exams, I was supported by MCU to study abroad in France, and then in Japan,” Dr. Galicia shared.

“Then-president Lualhati T. Gonzalez, Dean Elisa G. Puzon and my [fellow] faculty members showed me how kindness and support to young educators could make a difference in someone’s future. It still makes me tear up when I think about how grateful I am to the people who made an indelible mark in my life,” he added.

“You do not need to pay enormous amounts of money, or to be the Number 1 student in the country to succeed in life. I realize, now that I am back at MCU, that this was the dream of our founder Filemon D. Tanchoco,” imparted Dr. Galicia.