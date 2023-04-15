DOLE and SM Supermalls ink partnership for Job Fairs

Starting with Labor Day 2023 on May 1 onwards, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and SM Supermalls ink an agreement for 39 SM malls to hold DOLE Job Fairs in their event centers. Signing the memorandum of agreement for the 2023 Labor Day Job Fairs are

From L-R: BLE Director Partick Patriwirawan Jr., DOLE Assistant Secretary Lennard Serrano, DOLE Assistant Secretary Paul Vincent Añover, DOLE Undersecretary Carmela Torres, SM Supermalls SVP for Operations Bien Mateo, DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma,SM Supermalls VP for HR Cheryll Agsaoay, SM Supermalls SVP for Marketing Joaquin San Agustin, SAVP for Mall Operations Queenie Rodulfo, AVP for HR Joseph Rodriguez