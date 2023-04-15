Discover Forent: Transforming car ownership and mobility in PHL

The Philippines faces a myriad of challenges in its transportation sector, causing daily inconveniences and difficulties for commuters.

For many, owning a car seems like the best solution, but the high costs associated with purchasing and maintaining a vehicle, as well as the proposed “No garage, no car policy” bill, make this option increasingly unattainable.

Forent’s Inspiring Origins: Founder Jayvee De Leon’s Personal Journey

In December 2019, Jayvee De Leon found himself in need of a car rental to celebrate the new year with his family in his hometown of Nueva Ecija. After posting his request on multiple car rental Facebook groups, he received numerous responses from individual car owners. However, he soon discovered that many of these offers were scams, with fraudsters using fake accounts to attempt to extract payment from unsuspecting victims.

Determined to find a better, safer alternative for car rentals, De Leon drew upon his extensive knowledge of the mobility industry, gained from running his own car trading company, and his lifelong passion for cars. The result was Forent, the Philippines’ largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace.

Forent: A Game-Changer in the Transportation Industry

Forent, a groundbreaking car-sharing platform, offers a practical and cost-effective alternative to car ownership. By allowing car owners to rent out their vehicles to those in need of transportation, Forent presents a win-win situation for both parties. Car owners can generate income, while renters gain access to affordable and convenient transportation options throughout the Philippines.

Experience the Freedom of Car Access Without the Hassle

Forent eliminates the financial burden and inconvenience of traditional car ownership, granting users on-demand access to nearby vehicles whenever required. Users can maximize their resources by avoiding the costs of an idle vehicle and instead enjoying a seamless, hassle-free transportation experience.

Unlocking New Income Opportunities for Car Owners

Car owners can transform their vehicles into valuable assets by joining Forent as hosts. By renting out their cars, hosts can generate additional income to offset the rising costs of vehicle ownership, such as loan payments, insurance premiums, parking fees, and maintenance expenses. Hundreds of local car owners are already reaping the benefits of this innovative side hustle.

Embark on Unforgettable Adventures with Forent

Experience the ultimate convenience and cost-effectiveness of renting a car through Forent’s user-friendly app. With a diverse selection of vehicles, customizable rental options, and a tailored search function that considers users’ needs, budget, and location, finding the perfect car for any occasion has never been simpler. Download Forent for FREE on the App Store and Play Store to begin exploring the Philippines today.

