Choosing the right gaming monitor

WHILE most people were enjoying their Holy Week vacation, I found myself rummaging through the towering boxes in my old room, searching for my Playstation 4 power cord. My nephew Tomi had recently become fascinated with Mortal Kombat, and wouldn’t stop until I let him try it. I called Datablitz and other gaming stores, and even tried online, but it was out of stock and those that sold replacements were located overseas and would likely take at least two weeks to arrive.

So, I decided to go search for the cord instead thinking it was just in one of the more accessible megaboxes. Boy, was I wrong! It took me three days to find the power cord and by that time it was already Easter Sunday.

I did find some other old gaming stuff though, like an Atari joystick, a wireless SuperNintendo controller, my old SEGA megadrive and what I think was an Atari clone console. I also found our first desktop monitor—a bulky CRT (Cathode Ray Tube) monitor for our Intel 386 desktop PC. Back then, there were was no option or need for a gaming monitor.

Gaming monitors have come a long way since the early days of arcade gaming, where the need for fast and responsive displays was first recognized. If I remember correctly, the first dedicated gaming monitor was the Atari 2600 Video Computer System, released in 1977, and included a built-in 14-inch CRT display. But as games became more complicated and the industry grew, so did the demand for high-performance monitors.

With advances in technology, gamers can now experience a level of immersion that was once thought impossible. Today, gaming monitors come equipped with a range of features, including high refresh rates, low response times, high resolution, HDR support, and adaptive sync technology. These features provide gamers with a more responsive gaming experience, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the game world. With the rise of esports and competitive gaming, gaming monitors have become an essential component in a gamer’s setup, and the industry continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with these displays.

But getting a gaming monitor isn’t cheap and requires significant investment, so if you are planning on getting one, some important factors to consider include: refresh rate (look for a monitor with a high refresh rate of at least 120Hz), input lag (look for a monitor with a low input lag of less than 10ms), resolution (consider the resolution that is suitable for your needs, whether it is 1080p, 1440p or 4K).

There are many options in the market when it comes to monitors, and one brand that’s establishing a name for itself in the gaming market is Philips. Philips has been a trusted name in technology and they have brought their expertise to the gaming world with their Momentum line of gaming monitors.

The Momentum Gaming 5000 Series with ultra-fast refresh rates key was even recognized by the prestigious iF Design Award. The iF Awards are given to products that meet the highest level of design aesthetic and desirability, combined with outstanding performance levels.

The series deliver the right combination of design, features and specifications, all woven together to match the demands of gaming styles, titles and platforms across the gaming spectrum.

First is its accelerated 300Hz refresh rate: Refresh rate refers to how many times per second the monitor can display a new image. Most standard monitors have a 60Hz refresh rate, but gaming monitors typically have higher refresh rates ranging from 120Hz to 360Hz. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the gameplay will be, and the less motion blur and ghosting you’ll experience.

The Philips Momentum 27M1N5500U boasts of a trailblazing refresh rate of 300Hz, taking your gaming experience to the next level. The low input lag, coupled with variable refresh rate technology, gives serious gamers an advantage when playing competitively. Additionally, the wide-view angle panel with high resolution provides a realistic gaming experience with unsurpassed color accuracy.

Another key feature of the Philips Momentum gaming monitor is its low input lag. Input lag is the delay between when you perform an action with your controller or keyboard and when that action appears on the screen. The lower the input lag, the more responsive the monitor will be, which is crucial for professional or even aspiring esports athletes. With a low input lag, you’ll be able to react to what’s happening on the screen almost instantaneously, giving you a major advantage over your opponents.

The Philips Momentum gaming monitor also boasts of IPS LED wide view technology, which provides remarkable color accuracy and crisp images. IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. One good thing about IPS displays is that they give you vivid colors and remarkably crisp images, making them ideal not only for gaming, but also for professional applications that demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

These monitors likewise deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560×1440 or 2560×1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like Displayport, HDMI, Dual link DVI, they can make your images and graphics come alive. Even for demanding professionals requiring extremely detailed information for 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will provide Crystalclear images.

In addition to its stunning visuals, the Philips Momentum gaming monitor also has a variety of features designed to reduce eye strain and fatigue. Its LowBlue mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor. This makes it possible to game for extended periods of time without worrying about your eyes getting tired or strained.

Philips MultiView display also allows for simultaneous dual connection with the ultra-high resolution MultiView, enabling you to work with multiple devices such as a PC and notebook at the same time, allowing for complex multi-tasking. Quickly access the monitor’s settings with the discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key. This key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.

Lastly, the SmartErgoBase is another feature that sets it apart from the competition. This monitor base delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt, and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort, and the height adjustable stand guarantees optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday. Cable management also reduces cable clutter and keeps your space neat and professional.

For those planning to get a Philips monitor, they also have an ongoing “A Summer to Treasure” campaign where you can get a free Herschel bag when you purchase select Philips Monitor. The promo includes a wide range of monitor models, from compact 27-inch displays to larger 43-inch MultiView monitors, with top-of-the-line options available for both gaming and office use. Gaming enthusiasts can enjoy flagship models with the fastest refresh rate of 300Hz, low input lag, and 4K resolutions, while office workers will appreciate the USB-C connections for reduced desk clutter, IPS technology, built-in speakers, and ergonomic mounts that allow for height adjustment, swiveling, and tilting.