Chef Jessie launches Hapag Movement Menu, proceeds to help fund program vs involuntary hunger

Renowned Filipino chef Jessie Sincioco is helping feed the hungry in a whole new way.

A top chef who has made meals for global dignitaries, Chef Jessie has launched the Hapag Movement Menu, which includes four set meals that patrons may enjoy while also helping address involuntary hunger.

The special menu is part of Sincioco’s commitment to the Hapag Movement, a community program led by telecom giant Globe that aims to alleviate involuntary hunger through supplemental feeding and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The meal sets, which include a salad, soup, main course, dessert and hot drink, are available for lunch at P1,200 and dinner at P1,500 at Sincioco’s well-loved restaurant, Chef Jessie Rockwell Club in Makati. For every meal served, half of the proceeds will be donated to the Hapag Movement.

“I salute Globe for this timely and much-needed movement for the whole country. We know very well that hunger is a reality here. We make it a point to give back whenever we can. That’s how we came up with the Hapag Movement menu. This way, our diners can support the advocacy,” said the chef.

The Hapag Movement Menu features a healthy selection of salads for starters and a variety of Filipino and fusion main dishes, from the familiar yet elevated beef morcon and caldereta to fish fillet florentine and baked parmesan-crusted chicken.

In strengthening her commitment to the Hapag Movement, Sincioco also said she would invite top chefs from the Philippines and abroad to be part of the movement, as well as enlist the help of neighboring restaurants in Rockwell to further the advocacy.

“When I learned about this credible and realistic movement, I did not hesitate or think twice about helping out. Let us all do our part in making this movement a smashing success,” she said.

Chef Jessie has cooked and created many dishes for world leaders, big movers in the business industry, well-known personalities, and even the Pope. But what she finds most fulfilling is providing food for the most marginalized in society.

Chef Jessie supports the Hapag Movement through her company’s membership at the Rotary Club of Makati Business District (RCMBD), which recently signed a four-year partnership with Globe to raise funds for the Hapag Movement. Her Manna Cuisine Corp. is among the earliest corporate members of Rotary to support the undertaking.

“We are excited to have Chef Jessie on board as we continue our fight against hunger in the Philippines. We are grateful for her commitment to find ways to raise funds, including the special Hapag Movement menu. We look forward to expanding the Hapag Movement globally through enlisting a global network of chefs for the initiative,” said Yoly Crisanto, chief sustainability and corporate communications officer at the Globe Group.

RCMBD earlier pledged to raise P10 million in funds for the Hapag Movement through various initiatives involving individual members and corporations. By making this commitment, the Rotary chapter has become one of Hapag Movement’s most dedicated fundraising partners.

Globe leverages partnerships to raise funds and deliver critical support to affected families. The program aims to rally Filipinos behind a collective effort to feed the hungry and provide empowering livelihood training, as an estimated 15 million Filipinos continue to suffer from involuntary hunger.