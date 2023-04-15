CFMOTO officially reveals the 800N K in the international market

On February 28th, the CFMOTO 2023 Spring Press Conference was held in Hangzhou, China. In which, the proceedings of the new CFMOTO model was revealed for the first time: the 800NK.

Power

There is no doubt that CFMOTO is rapidly proving that Chinese motorcycles can be built on par with other international brands in Asia or in the West. Derived from the KTM engine platform, the 800NK gives a more powerful linear riding experience for every rider. The 800NK horsepower reaches over 100 hp, with 10500 rpm on the clock, and a top speed that can exceed over 220 km/h.

Safety and Display

With the different needs of every rider in mind, the 800NK offers various power delivery options, ABS mode levels through the integration of ECU, advanced electronics, and the option to alter handling set-up preferences to up to ten different levels. The 800NK is equipped with three different riding modes that are perfect for the streets of the Philippines: Rain, Street, and Sports. And a four-way joypad on the left handlebar to navigate the modern and digital tablet style full-color TFT dash.

The KYB suspension of the 800NK was also prioritized to be made fully adjustable at the front and has a preload and rebound adjustment at the rear, and riders have repeatedly tested the hardware on track, professional test sites, streets, and mountain roads. The shock absorber really meets the needs of riders in different scenarios. J. Juan (now part of Brembo) manufactures the brakes, with twin four-piston radial-mount calipers at the front and a single two-piston unit at the rear.

Design and Performance

The extreme lightweightness of the 800NK plays an important role for its excellent agility and feel. From the beginning of the product’s planning stages, the CFMOTO design team has integrated the lightweight concept into its exterior design, complementing every part of the bodywork to increase its performance. At last, the structural modeling and material analysis was made to finally reach the curb weight of 186kg, which is lighter than some 500cc-class models.

The 800NK’s front end is made to be distinct without being intentionally controversial, its V-shaped headlight is a definite step forward from the rather bland design of the current CFMOTO NK models. The V-shape of the headlight is reflected in a winglet-like wind deflector above it and also in the upper surface of the front fender below.