9,149 indigent senior citizens in Surigao City get pension

BUTUAN CITY—At least 9,149 indigent senior citizens in Surigao City received their regular pension in a three-day payout from April 12 to 14 covering 54 barangays.

“This is for the release of the first semester of social pension for our indigent senior citizens covering the months of January to June this year,” the City Social Welfare and Development Office and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 13 (Caraga Region) said in an advisory on Tuesday.

For the first semester, each beneficiary will receive a P3,000 social pension cash benefit from the agency. A total of P27.4 million stipend was released to the beneficiaries during the three-day payout activity.

According to the DSWD, the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens Program enables qualified beneficiaries to receive a P500 monthly stipend.

The program, in line with Republic Act 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 201, aims to provide support for the daily needs of indigent senior citizens, especially for their medicines.

On Wednesday, a total of 4,599 beneficiaries from 19 barangays in Surigao City received their stipends while another 3,328 beneficiaries from 14 barangays also got their cash allowances on Thursday. On Friday, 1,222 beneficiaries from 21 island barangays in the city also received their pensions. PNA