Zamboanga BOC awards Seaoil PHL

FUEL provider Seaoil Philippines Inc. announced it continues to top the list of importers in the Zamboanga Peninsula, citing the 2022 Top Importers report of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in Zamboanga.

For three consecutive years, Seaoilhas been a top importer in the port of Zamboanga, the company’s statement read. The company added that last year it brought an import revenue of almost P10 billion, which is nearly double its import revenue from 2021 that totaled more than P5 billion.

“Integrity is at the core of what we do in Seaoil,” said Seaoil President and CEO Glenn Yu was quoted in a statement as saying. “We are committed to supporting the needs of our stakeholders, which includes paying the right dues and taxes to the government.”

Seaoil has over 25 stations operating in the Zamboanga Peninsula alone, with more to open this year. The fuel provider is also slated to open a depot in the Zamboanga Economic Zone in Zamboanga City in the early part of 2024. The new depot, which broke ground last year, is a partnership with the Zamboanga Economic Zone and Freeport Authority and gears to serve its customers not only in the Zamboanga Peninsula, but also the nearby islands of Tawi-Tawi, Jolo and Sulu. It is expected to have 18 million liters of fuel storage capacity and can receive direct imports.

“The opening of our Zamboanga terminal will enable us to make Seaoil’s quality products more accessible to our customers and commercial industries in Southern Mindanao,” Yu said.