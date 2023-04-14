Winford’s sizzling Anniversary specials

Winford Resort & Casino Manila (WRCM) is celebrating its sixth anniversary this month of April with a series of not-to-be-missed shows and big-ticket prizes until April 29 only.

The luxury hotel is inviting fans of original Pilipino music (OPM) to witness some of the country’s biggest names perform live on the stage of its signature entertainment hub, Hippodrome Bar & Lounge.

On April 18, multi-talented artist Wency Cornejo kicks off the celebrations with the first of a two-concert series where he will perform hits like Hanggang, Magpakailanman, and more, with the second show slated for May 23. Then, on April 21, Philippine pop-rock superstar Yeng Constantino returns to Winford by popular demand after first gracing its center stage a few years ago. Finally, on April 25, multi-award-winning band Truefaith will be back once again to perform more of their latest and greatest hits.

Those who are looking to play for kicks may also do so—quite literally. For the anniversary month’s Wheels for the Win grand prizes, one lucky winner will win Php250,000 cash in the April 15 draw while a brand-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER hybrid car will be raffled off on April 29. For a chance to win, members must simply earn 30 points daily to get a raffle ticket between April 01 and April 29, 2023.

General admission to this new normal concert experience is free, with VIP seats near the stage available at Php800 (Wency Cornejo, Truefaith) consumable of food and drink and Php1,250 (Yeng Constantino) per person inclusive of food and drink. WRCM is a proud recipient of the Department of Tourism (DOT) Safety Seal Certification, the highest distinction awarded to accommodation establishments that strictly comply with health standards set by local authorities.

Hippodrome Bar & Lounge is WRCM’s signature entertainment venue and is located on the second floor of the 22-story resort. Visit www.winfordmanila.com for more information or call the hotline at +63 (2) 8528-3600 for inquiries. You may also follow Winford Resort & Casino Manila on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates on special events and promotions.