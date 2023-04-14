The oddly satisfying ‘Beef’

Stella Arnaldo

PEOPLE are angry.

They’re angry at their government, which almost always fails to render them basic services for which their taxes pay. They’re angry at their boss, who keeps them working beyond the required eight hours for years, without giving them the raise or promotion they deserve. They’re angry at their siblings back home for hassling them for handouts, or at their parents for not making them feel they’re good enough. They’re even angry at their neighbors for singing out of tune so early in the morning on the videoke machine.

You read it all the time on Twitter, which has turned into some sort of pressure valve for its users (myself, included). There, or on other social media platforms, we reveal our deepest, darkest, and sometimes desperate desires to just slap the bejeezus of all these people who annoy us or make us so mad. (Incompetence, whether by the government or the private sector, has always been my personal prompt for the “I can’t take that sh*t” attitude.) But the anonymity of most of these social media accounts, of course, keeps everyone physically safe. You can rant at the world, or at your videoke mic-brandishing idiot neighbor in a tweet—releasing the pressure—without doing any serious damage.

That’s not what happens in Beef, though. Netflix’s latest series stars comedian Ali Wong (in her first dramatic role as Amy Lau) and Steven Yeun (Danny Cho), who we last saw in the immigrant drama Minari, and tackles how some people can sit and seethe with anger, harbor the feelings of resentment for so long, which builds up over time, one furious incident after another, leading them to lash out intensely. In this case, a serious road rage incident.

Amy is a successful entrepreneur with a designer plant business married to George Nakai (yummy Joseph Lee), the woo-woo stay-at-home sculptor-husband and son of a successful artist. They have a daughter June (the adorable Remy Holt), who has anxiety issues and acts out by picking at her skin.

Danny has a construction business, but can’t seem to make enough money to build a house for his parents who have gone back to South Korea after their hotel business closes because of his cousin Isaac’s (David Choe) criminal schemes. (It’s hilarious how the ex-con mentions that Filipinos took care of him in prison, then in his next stint in jail, says the Filipinos are now harassing him. Boy, those Pinoys in prison are a passive-aggressive lot!) Danny takes care of his younger, good-for-nothing brother Paul (Young Mazino), who spends his days playing video games and making crypto investments.

The series starts off rather innocently enough; Danny just wants to return some items to a store, a perfectly normal ritual many American consumers go through, when they don’t like the items they’ve bought. But it isn’t so easy, he finds out immediately, because he doesn’t have the receipt for the items. He is exasperated and as he soon as he gets to his truck, he tries to back out of his parking space and nearly hits a white SUV. The driver of the SUV, who we later find out is Amy, honks furiously at him, and what’s more, before she drives off, she gives him a contemptuous middle finger through her open window. That is just too much for Danny, and soon he gives chase.

From that incident, the story unfolds into a full-blown exchange of vengeful acts. It starts out with Danny pissing all over the floor of Amy’s bathroom, climaxing at Isaac and a cohort shooting it out with the police, while trying to steal an expensive collection of crowns from the manse of Amy’s new boss, Jordana Forster (Maria Bello). Amy and Danny’s obsessive feud with each other eventually affects their respective families, friends and businesses. (That bit of, uhm, “slicing” involving Jordana felt weirdly comic and satisfying at the same time, considering it was at her superstore that this “beef” started.)

What makes this brilliant series created by Lee Sung Jin (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) work, is it never gets too serious for laughs. After we ride on the outrageously mad train of each character, we are held back and saved by the comic and ironic twists. And who can’t help but empathize with both these characters? We all understand where their rage comes from. Perhaps, some of us have even acted on similar impulses, instead of taking the proverbial high road.

But we learn that at their hearts, Amy and Danny are not so different from each other—both are children of immigrant parents who want to do well enough to just take care of their respective families. Yet, they harbor some resentment not just at themselves but at the world. In Amy’s case, it’s probably a touch of impostor syndrome and having a genial but mom-coddled husband who bores her with “vanilla” sex. As for Danny, he has lost the possible perfect girl for him because he wanted to get his business going first but still lives from paycheck to paycheck. He also lives with a touch of guilt because he spoiled his brother’s chance to get into college. Nothing ever goes smoothly; “it’s always f%@king something,” they both say.

As the series nears its end, with George demanding sole custody of June and Paul’s whereabouts unknown, possibly shot by the cops, Amy and Danny are back in their vehicles again and meet each other on the road. Another chase ensues and both fall off a cliff. They literally and figuratively have reached the rock bottom of their lives. As they both come to, they find each other (Amy hears Danny’s fart echoing through the valley, ewww…hahaha), scream invectives, shoot and try to maim each other, then eat some poisonous berries along the way. But both eventually start to rely on each other as they try get back on the road to back to civilization and save themselves.

What happens in the finale was not unexpected at all; we just didn’t exactly know how it would play out. No spoiler alert here. Suffice to say, it was oddly satisfying—and best savored like a rare cut of beef.