‘The day of reckoning’: SC to release November 2022 Bar Examination results today

THE Supreme Court (SC) is set to announce today, Friday, April 14, 2023, the fate of the 9,183 law graduates who took the 2022 Bar Examination held last November.

Prior to the release of the results, the SC will hold a special en banc session to determine the 30 Bar topnotchers as well as the law schools, which obtained the five highest Bar passers’ percentages.

The SC said Bar candidates who were conditionally admitted to take the examinations and have passed the same will be allowed to join the oath-taking provided that they have submitted the required documents within the prescribed period.

The 2022 Bar Examination was conducted under a regionalized and digitalized set up that was held on November 9, November 13, November 16 and November 20.

In the 2022/2021 Bar Exam, a total of 8,241 or 72.28 percent of the 11,402 Bar takers passed the first-ever regionalized and digitalized examinations.

On the other hand 14 or 0.17 percent of the Bar passers earned recognition for excellent performance after they obtained grades higher than 90 percent.

The University of the Philippines was the law school that produced the most number of excellent passers.

Sought for advice for those who may flunk the Bar Exam, Chief Justice (CJ) Alexander Gesmundo said: “New give up. Everything is according to God’s plan.”

The SC also officially launched the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA), which was unanimously approved by the en banc during the magistrates’ summer session in Baguio City last April 12.

The CPRA, which will govern the conduct of lawyers in the court, is part of the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027, the five-year blueprint of the judiciary that is expected to hasten court proceedings, processes and resolution of cases.

CJ Gesmundo said the 2022 Bar passers are the first batch of lawyers who will take the oath under the newly revised Code of Conduct (COC) of lawyers.

“Also incidentally, the first batch of lawyers who will take this new lawyers’ oath would be decided tomorrow by the en banc,” he said.

“How many will have the first privilege to take this new lawyers’ oath, I cannot answer until [Associate] Justice [Benjamin] Caguioa submits his recommendation to the Court en banc tomorrow [Friday]. So for those who have sons or daughters who took the Bar, tell them to memorize it today,” the Chief Magistrate said.

The national launch of the CPRA was held at the Manila Hotel with over 250 justices, judges, lawyers, prosecutors and other members of the legal profession attending the event.

In his keynote address, CJ Gesmundo stressed that the CPRA was not just a revision of the previous COC for lawyers but “an overhaul on the approach and attitude of lawyers of their ethical responsibility” in the practice of law.

CJ Gesmundo reminded lawyers that the COC should be practiced beyond the confines of the courtroom.

“Propriety in CPRA calls for honesty, courtesy, civility, and fairness in all facets of life. This approach extends to the very words we choose, urging us to employ dignified, gender-fair, child-and culturally-sensitive language to promote equality and inclusion,” he added.

The national launch of the CPRA is the culmination of the five-leg Ethics Caravan, a series of consultative discussions, held in the cities of Cebu, Davao, Naga, Baguio, and Manila and organized by the Supreme Court Sub-Committee for the Revision of the Code of Professional Responsibility.

Over 2,000 legal practitioners nationwide took part in the Ethics Caravan held from September 2022 to January 2023.

Under the CPRA, lawyers are mandated to “ensure that his or her online posts uphold the dignity of the legal profession and shield it from disrepute, as well as maintain respect for the law.”

It also bars lawyers from posting, sharing, uploading and or disseminating false or unverified statements on social media.

Lawyers are also not allowed to reveal, “directly or indirectly, in his or her online posts confidential information obtained from a client or in the course of, or emanating from, the representation, except when allowed by law or this Code.”

It also mandates that lawyers should uphold the dignity of the legal profession in all social media interactions in a manner that enhances the confidence of the public in the legal system, as well as promote its responsible use.

It also prohibits lawyers from creating, maintaining or operating accounts in social media for the purpose of hiding his or her identity to circumvent the law or the provisions of the CPRA.

The CPRA also prohibits lawyers from dating, sexual or romantic relationships with their clients during the engagement, unless the consensual relationship existed before lawyer-client relationship started.