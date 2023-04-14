Solar power and the future of energy in the Philippines

The use of solar power plants in the country took a significant step forward in 2014 with the operation of the 22-megawatt photovoltaic power plant in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental. SaCaSol (San Carlos Solar Energy) in San Carlos Ecozone was the first and largest grid-connected solar power plant in the country then. Before, solar-powered energy systems were off-grid; a few installations were targeted towards remote communities. Since then, there has been continuous growth in the total solar energy capacity in the country.

Key to enabling the industry players in the solar energy market is the policy environment promoting solar energy in the Philippines. The main legislation towards this end was the Renewable Energy Act of 2008 (RA 9513). This provided the necessary legal and institutional framework for the development and use of renewable energy in the country. Furthermore, it provided investors with fiscal incentives (tax exemptions) and non-fiscal incentives (e.g., Feed-in-Tariff and Net Metering program).

The Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) policy was designed to guarantee a fixed price to renewable energy investors for their generated power purchased by distribution utilities. The mandated duration was typically 20 years. With this policy, RE projects are somehow de-risked and assured of their financial viability for the period covered. The FiT price approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) during the first phase of the policy in 2012 was P9.68/kWh for the installation target of 50 megawatts.

While the FiT policy was designed for larger-scale PV installations, the non-fiscal incentive targeted towards smaller-scale installations of less than 100kWh was the Net Metering scheme. This policy took effect in July 2013 upon the release of the net metering rules by the ERC. In this scheme, excess electricity after their own consumption can be exported back to the grid and deducted from the household’s succeeding monthly electricity bill.

Additional policy support for renewable energy has been initiated, including the Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) that forces distribution utilities to source part of their electricity supply from renewable energy sources. The minimum RPS has been increased from 1 percent to 2.52 percent from 2023 onwards as indicated in the National Renewable Energy Plan (NREP) 2020-2040. The Green Energy Options Program (GEOP), which was promulgated in 2021, gives electricity end-users the option to get their electricity supply from retail RE suppliers. Other policies and programs in support of solar energy and renewable energy, in general, include the Renewable Energy Market, the Green Energy Auction Program, and the Preferential Dispatch of RE Generating Units.

However, the country continues to rely heavily on fossil fuels for power generation. Data from the Department of Energy (DOE) show that coal and oil account for more than 60 percent of aggregate power generation output in 2021. With the nation’s commitment to the goals of the Paris Agreement and its 1.5°C target, continuously growing energy demand, and the impending depletion of our Malampaya gas field, more investments in renewable energy development, including solar energy, must be done.

According to the DOE Power Statistics, as of 2021, the share of renewable energy to total gross power generation stands at 22 percent. The government, in its NREP 2020-2040, has set a target of a minimum 35 percent share of Renewable Energy in the total power generation mix by 2030 and increasing it to at least 50 percent by 2040. To meet this, the DOE projects a necessary increase in total installed capacity for renewable energy to 102,231 megawatts in 2040, of which 27,162 megawatts would come from solar.There is huge potential for solar power in the country. This is a clean energy source that is relatively cost-effective vis-à-vis fossil fuels, especially given the significant drop in the average global cost of electricity from solar projects in the past decade. Investments in this market carry with them employment opportunities from installation and operation to maintenance. Recent projects geared towards solar power generation alongside local food security include agro-solar farms and floating solar projects by industry players such as Citicore Power, AC Energy, and Aboitiz Power, among others. And although its potential remains to be maximized, the Net Metering program allows a more distributed power generation with solar photovoltaic systems adopted by households.

Meanwhile, for remote communities that are off-grid, solar power systems are especially beneficial as they can provide these areas with energy independence at a relatively lower cost.

Indeed, the Philippines has tremendous solar energy potential. And as we seek to transition to renewable energy according to the targets set in our NREP, solar energy has a critical role to play in this path. The future of energy rests on renewable sources and solar power is key to this transition.

Ms. Clarissa Ruth S. Racho-Sabugo is a graduate student at the Department of Economics of Ateneo de Manila University.