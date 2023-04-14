SkinStation’s int’l partnerships, family ties take centerstage as 100th branch looms on horizon

On the heels of the grand opening of its 100th branch, SkinStation, one of the leading skin clinics in the Philippines, held a press conference that attracted widespread media attention.

Representatives from major news outlets gathered to celebrate SkinStation’s accomplishments and learn more about the company’s international collaborations and future plans. The event showcased a unique fusion of Filipino innovation and global expertise, highlighting SkinStation’s commitment to providing top-quality skincare services.

The press conference featured prominent personalities from the skincare industry, including Fred Reyes, the founder and chairman of SkinStation, and his son, Gerard Cedric Reyes, MBA, the CEO of SkinStation. The father-son duo shared their insights into the company’s growth and the role their family dynamics play in the success of the business. Their heartfelt reflections on the values and principles that have guided the development of SkinStation resonated with the audience, illustrating the importance of strong family bonds in building a thriving enterprise.

Adding international flair to the event, trainers from Korea and Spain were present to discuss their collaboration with SkinStation. Seung Hwan Lee (aka Marco Lee), an entrepreneur and renowned international model, shared his experiences as the brand ambassador for TESSLIFT, emphasizing the company’s dedication to offering cutting-edge skincare solutions.

Dr. Vincent Wong, one of the top five practitioners in his field worldwide, was also present to showcase his expertise and commitment to providing exceptional skincare services. Dr. Sophie Lamprecht, a renowned dermatologist from Spain, shared her experiences and knowledge in the industry, further enhancing the event’s international appeal.

Jimmy Kim, a member of the Biomedical Engineering Society and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, provided an overview of his work with Zishel Group. He elaborated on the forthcoming launch of their advanced stem cell technology-based rejuvenation and anti-hair loss products, which will soon be available at SkinStation locations throughout the Philippines. Jimmy and his father, Dr. James Kim, also demonstrated the strength of family bonds within the business, echoing the Reyes family’s commitment to excellence.

One of the highlights of the press conference was the presence of Marco Lee, the 2018 Mister International winner from Korea and an international model. He graciously answered questions about his career and shared his thoughts on working with Filipino celebrities. When asked about his choice of a potential Filipina leading lady if given the opportunity for a local project, Marco expressed his admiration for the talent and beauty of some Filipina actresses and his enthusiasm to work with them.

In this engaging panel discussion, top to bottom, SkinStation founders Fred and Gerard Reyes, 2018 Mr. International model Marco Lee, leading aesthetician Dr. Vincent Wong, biomedical engineer Jimmy Kim of Zishel Group, renowned dermatologist Dr. James Kim, aesthetic medicine expert Dr. Sophie Lamprecht, and members of the media come together to explore the latest skincare innovations and share insights into the industry’s future.

The press conference concluded with a lively question and answer session where members of the media had the opportunity to inquire further about the company’s plans for the future. The discussion touched on SkinStation’s dedication to innovation, its international partnerships, and the role of the Reyes and Kim families in shaping the company’s vision.

The recent press conference demonstrated the strong media interest in SkinStation’s achievements and its continuing commitment to excellence in skincare. As the company prepares to celebrate the opening of its 100th branch, it is clear that the media and the public alike have embraced SkinStation and eagerly anticipate the exciting developments ahead.