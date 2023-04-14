Santi commits to De La Salle

FORMER Gilas Youth player and La Salle Green Hills star Santi Romero committed to play for the De La Salle Green Archers in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

Only 18, the speedy 6-foot-3 Romero is known for his defense after finishing No. 2 in steals in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Romero made a record by six steals in a game during the team’s stunning run to the Finals of the NCAA.

Two other schools reportedly tried to lure Romero but failed.

Romero firmly believes he has a great future under Green Archers coach Topex Robinson.