Reporting crucifixions and resurrections

Last week, online, I witnessed the most violent crucifixions and ultimately the infinitely gloriously colorful resurrections of Christ. For an avid admirer of folk rituals and a self-appointed defender of how we have appropriated the rites of the Roman Catholic Church, I surprised myself: I was shocked. This could be generational as I find myself at the cusp of a massive change that my growth as a member of a society and my education had not fully prepared myself for.

Let it be said that for years we have grown to accept the fact that there is not one but multiple forms that religiosity assumes for Filipinos. Each community, and each ethnolinguistic group, has a way of approaching this religion introduced to us, changing its elements to suit the ecology of the kinship system or altering its substance by letting the forms within the faith pass through the languages and symbols of the group.

Religion has given us an ethos. Think of religion as a shelf where thoughts and ideas are stacked up and we are the consumers inspecting them as we assess what products agree with our beliefs and identifications. It is a case of indigeneity trying to find its match with the influences coming from outside and making some of these elements surging in to become part of what is inside.

The indigenous therefore is not a stasis but a dinamica, one that allows infusion. The indigenous was undergoing massive shifts and challenges last week.

In a week, the country was overhauling some rituals, adding more violence that bordered on the grotesquely celebratory and comic. They are all captured online: a procession of Christs whose accoutrement had gone beyond the red velvet long dress, a copy of the statue or guided by the many cinemas made about the passion and death of Jesus Christ. The penitent had a choice of black or red clothes, which made the scene altogether new. This Christ was made to run fast, the speed of which was a sign for his punishers to hit his body with a big stick or whip him with a lash. No more was the slow walk that inspired devotees to look, tear up a bit, or even cry, and pray. There was no moment left for prayers; there was only this surge of energy and vitality, which demanded punishment and not penance.

Outside of the bearing of the Cross to symbolize the Christ, there is a more obscure form called “tinggulong.” This practice calls for the penitent to drop on the ground and to roll, after which an assistant whips him on the back. The “tinggulong” this year as shared online had doubled the violence of the act, with the penitent being pulled by four young men (boys in some) in different directions. The so-called assistants were so rough with the penitents that you could hear the screams of the onlookers as they watched the gore.

The most life-threatening was with the group of cross-bearing men. These Christs were surrounded by men whose duty it seemed was to pull the cross around. The test was for the “Christ” to be able to stay with his cross even as it was being shifted from all directions. The tendency, however, was for the man to be pushed down to the ground, the cross hitting his back, and his head hitting the pavement. As if this was not enough, the whipping and battering continued, with his “sunod” (the term given to those assisting the penitent) making sure he was beaten badly. There were scenes where a man who was tasked with beating to death his Christ moved to another Christ after his own was slumped, almost breathless.

Without fear of exaggeration, the sufferings of these penitents were almost equal to that of the historical Jesus. They only needed to really die there and then to match their Redeemer. This is not unexpected because in the Bikol ritual of Perdon, a penitential procession done in Bikol, there are lines, which confronts the Lord, telling him if he could shed his blood on the cross, the penitent can also do the same. In that phantasmic ritual space, one could indeed feel equal to the Divine.

The calendrical relief comes by Sunday when we all troop to our respective churches to view the same Christ being punished relentlessly on Fridays rising in fantastic splendor. The days leading to the Resurrection had been, as proven by online documentation and with my own eyes, traumatic to many children. Being hoisted down from Heaven with your family and community in attendance is nothing to trivialize about. There is a risk involved with the enterprise, not to mention a child being subjected to such a pressure. We have seen them all, boys and girls crying during rehearsals without the wings and becoming more hysterical at dawn because they know their wings are fake and will not aid them in flying if the rope breaks.

But we are incorrigible. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has already issued its edict: they will not stop these practices. This is admirable. The ball, or, rather, prudence, is now with the people. There is no one to blame anymore. Not the bishops. Not the priests, even if your priests allow you to dress your son as a blue or red teletubby or as an Archangel doubling as a Roman centurion.

Fr. Frank Lynch, SJ, the Jesuit anthropologist, has an old paper titled “Folk Catholicism in the Philippines.” He has in that paper a “suggested continuum of concrete religious behavior,” dividing religious beliefs, norms and practices according to “official” and “nonofficial.” Under the official are “prescribed and recommended” beliefs, rituals, etc; under nonofficial are those “tolerated,” “disapproved,” and “condemned.” “Folk” falls under the nonofficial, with some being tolerated, and others disapproved or condemned. Do these classifications still hold true today?

