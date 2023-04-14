Pagcor recertified to ISO 9001:2015 for third time

THE Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) announced it was recertified to International Standardization Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 for the third consecutive time, after the agency has satisfactorily completed the three-day audit conducted by the DQS Certification Phil’s Inc. from December 19 to 22, 2022.

Pagcor said its recertification will be valid until March 21, 2026, subject to satisfactory surveillance audits.

Pagcor Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco received the reaccreditation certificate along with the members of the Board during the awarding ceremony held in Manila last April 12.

According to the DQS audit report, “Pagcor effectively fulfilled the requirements for quality management system and risk-based thinking in its business operations. It also implemented and maintained a management system in accordance with the applied standards.”

In his speech, Tengco acknowledged every employee’s hard work and cooperation in achieving the recertification.

“Ito ay pagpapatunay na nailalagay na sa ayos ang iba’t ibang sistema at uri ng pamamalakad sa isang organisasyon. Pagkakataon ito para magpasalamat sa bawat isang ‘Pagcorian,’ kung hindi dahil sa inyo ay hindi natin makakamtam o matatanggap ang ISO certification natin,” he said. [This is proof that the various systems and types of management in an organization have been put in order. This is an opportunity to thank each and every Pagcorian, if not for you we would not have achieved or received our ISO certification.]

Tengco also said he will do his best as head of the agency to make sure that Pagcor, including all its gaming venues, will be certified to ISO 9001:2015 before his term ends.

“That is our goal and I commit as your Chairman and CEO that we will make sure that this will happen,” the Pagcor chief said. “Pagtrabahuhan natin, pagkaisahan at siguraduhin natin na makakamtan natin ang ISO certification para sa buong organisasyon.” [Let’s work, unite and make sure we get ISO certification for the whole organization.]

DQS Certification Philippines Inc. Managing Director Romeo V. Zamora, likewise, expressed his gratitude to the state-run gaming firm for the chance to evaluate Pagcor’s gaming operations, casino licensing and regulation and corporate social responsibility.

“Thank you for choosing DQS for entrusting this certification to us. Hopefully, we can still continue to give you added value assessments when it comes to your management system,” Zamora was quoted in a statement as saying.

Pagcor said it has acquired ISO 9001:2015 recertification for its corporate offices in Ermita, Malate, and Pasay. Likewise, Casino Filipino (CF) branches in Tagaytay, Angeles, Citystate and New Coast were recertified. Meanwhile, CF branches in Ilocos Norte and Cebu were among the newly-certified Pagcor sites.