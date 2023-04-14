Meralco announces lower power rates this April

byBusinessMirror
April 14, 2023
The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) announced a P0.1180 per kilowatt hour (kWh) decrease in power rates this April. This downward adjustment is equivalent to P24 in total savings for a typical household consuming 200 kWh a month. 

Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga explained that generation charge, which is the biggest bill component, went down this month due to lower costs from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market and Meralco’s Power Supply Agreements.

For more information, customers may visit Meralco’s website at www.meralco.com.ph or its social media accounts on Twitter (@meralco) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/meralco).

Author
BusinessMirror

