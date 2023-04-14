Meet the new Vespa Primavera Color Vibe

byBMPlus
April 14, 2023
2 minute read
The Vespa Primavera SE in Orange Tramonto
Vespa Primavera is the young and fresh soul of Vespa. It is simultaneously an icon and experimental, a model with timeless style yet still a trendsetter. A citizen of the world that arrives this year in an even more colorful and irreverent outfit.

Introducing the new Vespa Primavera Color Vibe, a special series, and a tribute to the colorful and carefree Vespa universe. Vespa Primavera Color Vibe inspires people to take a joyful escape from the ordinary with positive thoughts, and trouble is taken care of by spontaneous joy. The joy of loving the sunset and wanting to ride into it, or to wherever you’d like. The joy of playing your favorite game or capturing admirable moments. Because in our imaginative world, our ideas are original, true to our feelings, and set our desires free.

Willy Tee Ten, Autohub Group President and CEO riding the Orange Tramonto and Owee Cruz, Autohub Group VP for PR, Marketing and Fleet at the helm of the Blue Audace variants of the Vespa Primavera

In the world of Vespa Primavera Color Vibe, we can play just to play, we can indulge in our passions with a special two-tone livery: the body, available in the Orange Tramonto and Blue Audace, which are matched with side graphics and a footboard in Blue and Orange, create a bold and playful vibe, to color your journey like no other, play like no other.

An original contrasting color “stain” which, outlined in black, runs diagonally across the entire body through the dedicated graphics on the sides of the front shield and side panels. The decorations of the typical steering cover on the front shield are also matched with graphics, as well as the exclusive wheel rims, made only for this version in a special glossy metallic finish.

Yet more proof of Vespa’s eclectic nature, the outfitting is completed by sporty black trim: the headlamp and taillight frames, the profile that runs along the front shield, the crest on the front mudguard, the front suspension spring and guard, the passenger grab handle, and the silencer cover. The saddle is black with anthracite stitching.

The Vespa Primavera Color Vibe is available in 150 cc, with the displacement indicated in orange and blue on the side panels. Retailing at PHP 235,000.00, the Vespa Primavera Color Vibe will be available at all accredited dealerships of Vespa Philippines starting June 2023.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

 PRIMAVERA COLOR VIBE150cc
ENGINE 
Engine typePiaggio I-get single cylinder, 4 strokes, 3 valves
Fuel distribution systemElectronic Injection PFI (Port Fuel Injection)
Displacement154.8 cc
Max. Power9.5kw at 7750 rpm
Max. Torque12.8Nm at 6,500 rpm
Bore x Stroke58mm x 58.6mm
Cooling systemForced Air
Start-upElectric
GearAutomatic
CHASSIS 
Front suspensionSingle arm with helical spring and single double-acting hydraulic shock absorber
Rear suspensionDouble-acting shock absorber, adjustable to four positions at preloading
Brake systemABS 1 channels
Front brakeHydraulically operated ø 200 mm stainless steel disc brake
Rear brakeMechanically operated ø 140 mm drum brake
Front tyreDie-cast aluminum alloy 3.00×12” – Tubeless 110/70-12″
Rear tyreDie-cast aluminum alloy 3.00×12” – Tubeless 120/70-12”
DIMENSION 
Length1.852 mm
Width680 mm
Wheelbase1334 mm
Fuel capacity7L +/- 0.5L
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

