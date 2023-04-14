LandBank lends ₧67M for Quirino Wi-Fi link

THE province of Quirino borrowed P67 million to finance the digital infrastructure project of the Quirino local government, the provincial governor said.

According to Quirino Gov. Dakila Carlo “Dax” E. Cua, the free Wireless-Fidelity (Wi-Fi) project is expected to boost education, healthcare, tourism and public services in the province by enabling and enhancing access to convenient online platforms.

“LandBank’s financing facility is a big boost to the initiatives of LGUs [local government units]. It provides relief to struggling LGUs [local government units] while we ramp-up our efforts to mitigate the impact of the pandemic,” Cua said.

The official said the province’s loan from the LandBank covers the procurement of an Internet service provider; Wi-Fi equipment (routers, modems and cables); and, the installation of towers, among other provisions.

The installation of the Wi-Fi equipment is already underway, with the Quirino local government prioritizing schools, public markets, rural health units, municipal and barangay halls and other public spaces to maximize the benefits of the improved internet infrastructure.

Once completed this year, the project will provide students and residents with free internet access with speed of up to two gigabytes per second.

LandBank has approved loans totaling P113 billion for 408 LGUs as of February, a statement from the state-run lender read.

Provincial, city and municipal governments may borrow from the bank to finance their development and innovative projects geared towards rebuilding their communities and local economies.

“LandBank continues to support local government partners toward full recovery from the pandemic, while also strengthening their capacity to withstand future crises,” LandBank President and CEO Cecilia C. Borromeo was quoted in a statement as saying.

“We aim to help develop resilient communities as part of our expanded mandate of serving the nation,” she said.

LandBank has increased the fund allocation for the program to P150 billion—15 times higher from the initial P10-billion in 2020—to accommodate more LGUs nationwide.

Meanwhile, the program will be available until July 2025.