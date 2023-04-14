‘Konsyerto sa Palasyo’ to honor members of AFP

The Palace announced it will be holding its first-ever Konsyerto sa Palasyo (KSP) at the Malacañang grounds next week to honor the members of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In a video message, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said KSP is a concert series organized by the government to promote new performing artists.

“Let us recognize them and give them support…This is our offering to art and culture. This is for every performing Filipino,” Marcos said in Filipino.

The pilot of KSP will be held on 22 April, 2023 at 6:30 pm and aims to recognize the contribution of the AFP in maintaining the country’s sovereignty, peace and security.

It will feature “best and upcoming artists” from Cebu, Ilocos Norte, Quezon, Cavite, Iloilo, Metro Manila, and Davao.

Malacañang said the roster of performers for the event will be announced in the coming days.

Members of the AFP and their families will be invited to be the guest audience for the event.

The concert will also be live-streamed in the Facebook pages of Radio Television Malacañang, Office of the President, and the Bongbong Marcos Facebook page. (Samuel Medenilla)