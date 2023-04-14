Johnnie Walker launches Limited Edition Artist Series in collaboration with Filipino artist and designer Quiccs 

Johnnie Walker has teamed up with internationally renowned street and graffiti artist Quiccs to create the newest Johnnie Walker Luxury Artist Series collection. This latest collection includes four exclusive bottle designs for Johnnie Walker Blue Label, all designed by Quiccs as he pays tribute to his decade-long journey as an artist.

Quiccs is a multi-awarded visual artist and designer who works in several mediums. He is best known for his designs and illustrations which come to life in various merchandise, products, and brand partnerships. The Artist Series collection, in collaboration with Johnnie Walker, features the evolution of Quiccs’ signature character in his designs, TEQ63.

“TEQ63 represents myself and my inspirations – Japanese robots, graffiti, and hip hop culture,” Quiccs shares. “The illustrations I designed for the Johnnie Walker Artist Series are a visual representation of how the TEQ63 character and my brand have naturally evolved and improved throughout the years.”

2023 marks the 10th year anniversary of the original TEQ63 design, an opportunity that Quiccs says he saw as a platform to thank his most loyal supporters and fans for their support.

Each bottle design features TEQ63 in vibrant layers of color, inspired by the depth of character and layers of flavor found in Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s masterful blend made up of some of the rarest and most exceptional whiskies from Scotland. The “Dragon,” “OG Blue,” and “Lightning” bottle designs feature TEQ63 in streetwear designed in a vivid blue and liquid gold colorway, while the “Manila Killa” bottle shows the character wearing a jacket inspired by the flag of the Philippines.

The Launch Event

The limited-edition Johnnie Walker x Quiccs Luxury Artist Series collection was officially unveiled to the public on March 16, 2023 at Secret Fresh Gallery in San Juan. Attended by whisky lovers and art and toy collectors, the launch event featured an auction of two exclusive TEQ63 figures designed by Quiccs. Proceeds from the auction were given to the selected beneficiaries of Quiccs and Secret Fresh Gallery.

The Johnnie Walker Artists Collection is the first-ever whisky collaboration for Quiccs, an experience he describes as a dream come true. “For years I have dreamt of being one of the artists showcased by Johnnie Walker as I’ve seen their past Artist Series projects, both locally and internationally,” he says. “I’m excited to imprint my own signature artistry into one of the most iconic blended Scotch whiskies in the world with this Artist Series collection.”

​Nio Judalena, Marketing Director of Diageo Philippines, adds, “This collaboration between Quiccs and Johnnie Walker Blue Label is a natural fit given the synergy between art, culture, and luxury living. The Artist Series collection brings together two brands committed to pushing boundaries and advancing culture, as Quiccs elevates Filipino street art and designs locally and globally and Johnnie Walker elevates life’s occasions with exceptional depths of flavor.”

Give a gift of elegance and luxury to the special people in your life with a bottle of the limited edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label x Quiccs Artist Series today. The exclusive bottle designs can be purchased at all Secret Fresh branches, S&R and exclusively online at Singlemalt.ph and Sugbo Wine.

