It’s Summer Time: vivo PHL lists down summer must-haves for your upcoming trip

Switch out your cardigans and hot coffee for swimsuits and halo-halo because the raging hot season is officially here! Another year, another summer. People are coming out of their caves and are more persistent than ever to book their summer getaways.

Whether you’re going out of town, out of the country or simply out of the house away from your deadlines, remember to bring everything that you need to keep you cool this dry season and help you capture every special moment of your outing. Here are some summer essentials you should include in your travel pack for your next great trip with your fam or your squad!

That outfit that’s giving summer

Great outfits bring out the best and confidence in us. With the blazing hot sun, a couple of shirts and pants or shorts won’t be enough—not when everyone else is showing off their best summer pics and fits online.

Off to the beach? Don’t forget your most slay swimsuit and cover-up for those photos you’re definitely going to take. Picnic at sunset with bae? Pack a maxi dress to match the romantic vibe. Whatever your summer plans are, be sure you have the best fits that will bring out your best aura each time.

Skin-care essentials

Sunburn and harmful UV rays are some of the enemies you must watch out for during your vacation. You don’t want to let these awful things ruin your trip. If you’re planning to spend hours under the scorching sun, don’t forget to bring skin-loving items such as a sunscreen to prevent major sunburns and skin damage and moisturizers to keep your skin hydrated. Items such as umbrellas, towels, hats, shades or cover-ups can also keep you shaded away from the sun’s fiery gaze.

Hydro-buddy to keep you cool

Thinking about hiking up another mountain this summer or attending an outdoor music festival with your friends? These activities are totally fun but can also take a lot of your energy, especially under the extreme heat. Don’t forget to bring a tumbler filled with cold, filtered water to help you stay hydrated and keep your energy levels high.







A reliable camera to take pictures of your vacay

A summer trip would not be complete without taking a lot of snaps for the Gram. You just can’t go home until you have a great photo to post on your socials! The vivo V27 Series, the Aura Portrait Master, is equipped with the newest Aura Portrait Algorithm which is a true game changer in mobile portrait photography. The Aura Portrait Algorithm has three parts, all of which help in creating snaps that are not just IG-worthy but have professional studio-level quality.

First, the Aura Light, which has three lamp beads and a specially manufactured lamp cover to produce soft and even lighting to make your subject’s skin delicate and their facial details clearer. Next, the SONY IMX766V flagship sensor that has 145 percent more light intake and boosts the image’s quality and vibrance, resulting in brighter and more vivid photos even when they’re taken in low-light conditions. Finally, the vivo V27 Series’ advanced portrait mode, now supported by vivo’s exclusive Aura Portrait Algorithms, helps in retouching your subject’s face and photo moods.

Want to be the star of summer ’23? The vivo V27 Series and its Aura Portrait Algorithm will help you take great summer portraits that will surely garner likes, shares and comments from your followers.

Your vlogging, TikTok and reel-making bestie

If you’ve been dreaming about starting a career in vlogging, this is your moment! The vivo V27 Series is not just a master of portraits, it is also a master in taking videos. The vivo V27 Series is equipped with a 50MP Eye AF Vlogging camera that delivers ultra-clear details that even when zoomed in to 100+ percent, your videos will not pixelate and will still appear distinctive and hi-def.

Additionally, the vivo V27 Series’ camera also comes with an EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) + OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) Dual-Ultra Stabilization feature. If you’re out chasing the sunset at the beach or taking your pet out for a walk, the EIS+OIS Dual-Ultra Stabilization feature will help you in keeping your videos stable so you and your viewers can enjoy your vlogs without being distracted by shaky movements. Press record, start taking aesthetic videos, and let your inner vlogger shine through with the vivo V27 Series

What time is it? It’s summertime! Don’t forget to have these summer must-haves with you on your next summer outing so you can stay protected, enjoy without any worries and take great snaps of your best summer yet! The vivo V27 Series, the Aura Portrait Master, is now available for PHP16,999 (vivo V27e variant) and PHP24,999 (vivo V27 5G) in all vivo stores and kiosks nationwide and vivo’s official website, Shopee, Lazada and TikTok stores.