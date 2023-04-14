Inflation bites into income of Alliance Global in 2022

Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI), the holding firm of businessman Andrew L. Tan, said its attributable income fell by 5 percent to P16.1 billion from the previous year’s P16.94 billion as inflation and distribution bottlenecks raised its costs.

Consolidated revenues surged to a record level of P183.6 billion, a 20-percent growth from P152.8 billion in the previous year.

In 2021, however, group performance included significant extraordinary items booked under its gaming unit, which if netted out should reflect a 7 percent year-on-year growth in core attributable income, the company said.

“The country’s sustained economic recovery helped propel the sequential topline improvement of all our business segments last year, leading to our record performance in consolidated revenues in 2022,” Kevin Andrew L. Tan, AGI’s chief executive officer said.

“It also helped that our group’s diversified portfolio has remained agile to spot and seize opportunities in the market place.”

Tan said all of the company’s businesses exhibited a sharp recovery in 2022. Its spirits, gaming and entertainment, as well as fast food units have registered unprecedented levels of revenue last year, driven by their respective strong brand equity and effective marketing strategies.

“Our real estate business also performed mostly above its peers, particularly in terms of keeping office rentals steady, higher-than-industry occupancy rates for its offices and hotels, and robust residential pre-sales,” Tan said.

Golden Arches Development Corp., which owns the master franchise of McDonald’s in the Philippines, said it had sales revenue of P34.4 billion, up by 38 percent from P24.9 billion the year before. Systemwide sales also grew by 38 percent.

Even with challenges brought about by higher raw material costs and operating expenses, the company more than doubled its attributable profit to P1.8 billion from P869 million in the previous year. McDonald’s Philippines closed the year with 704 stores throughout the country.

“As we face a challenging global and domestic macro environment, our group remains optimistic of our growth prospects this year, armed with the belief that our sound business strategies, competitive positioning and healthy financial standing will continue to bear us through as we move forward,” said Tan.

