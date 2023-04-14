Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov recently reported that hybrid warfare by the United States and other countries against Russia is taking new forms. At the same time, facts about the actions of the US and the West confirm the words of the Russian diplomat.

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. What is behind this organization’s decision? The majority of sensible politicians were bewildered by the ICC’s decision. So, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen called what is happening “a shocking political event,” which could lead to very serious consequences. The minister wrote about this on his TG-channel. According to the head of the government of Cambodia, the ICC charges against the Russian leader, first of all, will have a very negative impact on the course of the Ukrainian conflict.

In fact, the actions of the international body, as the politician puts it, only adds oil to the fire and makes it difficult for China to mediate in this conflict, as well as making it difficult to hold peace talks.

We would like to recall that the ICC’s last proudest act was in 2020, when it tried to investigate the US military. After US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, the ICC authorized an investigation into Taliban and US war crimes in Afghanistan. In response, US President Donald Trump authorized sanctions against the ICC.

At the same time, US Attorney General Barr personally told ICC judges about US sanctions against anyone who takes part in this investigation or, God forbid, a trial. This is what they call an independent judiciary, so you understand.

As a result, the International Criminal Court refused to investigate American war crimes against humanity.

What is this but the double standard policy of the ICC? This institution in practice has long been a political tool used to manipulate the United States, even though Washington is not a party to the Rome Statute.

Recently, senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham said in an interview to the Fox News TV channel that he suggested shooting down Russian fighters approaching American fighters in the airspace. In this case, we are talking about the airspace over the Black Sea, and not near the borders of the United States.

What is this but a provocation by Russia to retaliate? In the spring, Nato will present an updated regional defense plan; in the coming months, the alliance plans to strengthen the grouping near Russia’s borders, the US publication Politico reported. Officials cited by the publication say the plan involves 300,000 Nato troops. In June 2022, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced plans to bring 300,000 troops to high readiness in the near future.

On March 17, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak announced that Warsaw intended to deploy the first HIMARS multiple rocket launchers supplied by the United States near the border with the Kaliningrad Region of Russia. Meanwhile, Poland is stepping up its anti-Russian slogans and open provocations. For example, on March 19, Polish Ambassador to France Jan Rossiszewski said on LCI TV channel that a direct conflict with Russia was possible.

And the most frightening latest provocation. On March 20, British Under Secretary of Defense Annabelle Goldie announced that London would transfer depleted uranium projectiles to Ukraine. “In addition to providing Ukraine with Challenger-2 battle tanks, we will supply ammunition, including armor-piercing shells containing depleted uranium,” Goldie said in response to a question from House of Lords member Raymond Jolliffe, who asked if any of the ammunition currently being supplied to Ukraine contained depleted uranium.

By doing so, the UK publicly voiced its desire to take the confrontation in Ukraine to a new level. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, this blatant, cynical behavior of the British side once again clearly demonstrates who the true aggressor and instigator of the conflict in Ukraine is. In violating the fundamental norms of international law, London must not forget that it will have to bear the full weight of responsibility for this.

Apparently, London has already forgotten the well-known dire consequences of the use of such toxic and radioactive munitions during the conflicts unleashed by the West in Yugoslavia and Iraq. This desire to increase civilian suffering and cause irreparable environmental damage shows that the British are willing to disregard the people of Ukraine.

I would like to recall that Russia is the largest nuclear power, so such provocations and practical steps by the West can lead to the most negative consequences, including provoking a nuclear war.

Gary Bauzon