HONOR to open first experience store in SM Fairview on April 15

Viral phone brand, HONOR Philippines, has announced another big milestone with the opening of its first-ever experience store in SM Fairview, 3/F Cyberzone on April 15, 2023. In celebration of this feat, HONOR will throw exclusive offers, exciting prizes up for grabs, and a chance to meet HONOR star and GMA Artist, Sanya Lopez.

“The long wait is finally over! HONOR fans have asked for it and we heard them loud and clear. We are proud to share that our first-ever experience store in SM Fairview will open its doors to consumers starting April 15,” said Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines Vice President. “And we will not stop there. In our pursuit to provide the best service to our consumers, expect more stores to be opened nationwide,” Cheng continued.

The opening of HONOR’s first experience store in the Philippines is the perfect opportunity for interested buyers to experience first-hand the existing offers of the leading smart device provider. From its top-of-the-line smartphones – HONOR X, H, and Magic Series – to its other dependable devices – HONOR MagicBook X Laptops, HONOR Pad 8, and HONOR smartwatches, quality technology has now become more accessible to more people.

Due to popular demand, the Limited Edition HONOR X9a 5G Midnight Black will also be launched during the store opening. This crowd-favorite sports a 120Hz Premium OLED Curved Display bringing users a large screen with an impressive screen-to-body ratio. HONOR X9a 5G has an impressive 64 MP Super Triple Camera and a 2-Day Battery Life.

For more information and announcements, you may visit HONOR’s website www.hihonor.com or social media platforms: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorphilippines/) and TikTok: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines).