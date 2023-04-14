HONOR to open first experience store in SM Fairview on April 15

byBMPlus
April 14, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Viral phone brand, HONOR Philippines, has announced another big milestone with the opening of its first-ever experience store in SM Fairview, 3/F Cyberzone on April 15, 2023. In celebration of this feat, HONOR will throw exclusive offers, exciting prizes up for grabs, and a chance to meet HONOR star and GMA Artist, Sanya Lopez.

“The long wait is finally over! HONOR fans have asked for it and we heard them loud and clear. We are proud to share that our first-ever experience store in SM Fairview will open its doors to consumers starting April 15,” said Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines Vice President. “And we will not stop there. In our pursuit to provide the best service to our consumers, expect more stores to be opened nationwide,” Cheng continued.

The opening of HONOR’s first experience store in the Philippines is the perfect opportunity for interested buyers to experience first-hand the existing offers of the leading smart device provider. From its top-of-the-line smartphones – HONOR X, H, and Magic Series – to its other dependable devices – HONOR MagicBook X Laptops, HONOR Pad 8, and HONOR smartwatches, quality technology has now become more accessible to more people.

Due to popular demand, the Limited Edition HONOR X9a 5G Midnight Black will also be launched during the store opening. This crowd-favorite sports a 120Hz Premium OLED Curved Display bringing users a large screen with an impressive screen-to-body ratio. HONOR X9a 5G has an impressive 64 MP Super Triple Camera and a 2-Day Battery Life.

For more information and announcements, you may visit HONOR’s website www.hihonor.com or social media platforms: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorphilippines/) and TikTok: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines).

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

SkinStation's int'l partnerships, family ties take centerstage as 100th branch looms on horizon

byBMPlus
April 14, 2023
Next Article

Meet the new Vespa Primavera Color Vibe

byBMPlus
April 14, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
4 minute read

Have fun in the sun this summer with hot deals from Toyota

Toyota Motor Philippines is bringing in the heat this April with deals coming in hot! From April 7 to 30, customers can enjoy low monthly plans, trade-in rebates, and more when they purchase a brand-new Toyota from any authorized dealer nationwide. With a new vehicle for the summer, each trip is sure to be a memorable one.

byBMPlus
April 14, 2023