Have fun in the sun this summer with hot deals from Toyota

TOYOTA Motor Philippines is bringing in the heat this April with deals coming in hot! From April 7 to 30, customers can enjoy low monthly plans, trade-in rebates, and more when they purchase a brand-new Toyota from any authorized dealer nationwide. With a new vehicle for the summer, each trip is sure to be a memorable one.

Find the payment option for your budget

Explore nearby towns with friends or family with the reliable Vios. The 1.3 XE CVT variant is available at P115,350 downpayment under the Pay Low option. This option offers customers downpayments as low as 15 percent with free insurance on the first year, free LTO registration for three years and no chattel mortgage at 60 months to pay via all-in cash out.

The same variant is available for a monthly payment of P8,259 under the Pay Light option, which offers customers low monthly plans with 50 percent downpayment at 60 months to pay.

Those looking to bring a bigger group of people will find the Avanza fit for their trip. Discover new vacations spots together with the 1.3 E CVT variant for a downpayment of P150,600 under the Pay Low option or the 1.3 J M/T variant for a monthly payment of P9,147 under the Pay Light option.

For those who are big on adventure, power through rough roads with the Fortuner! Get the 4×2 G A/T variant with a downpayment of only P274,200 under the Pay Low option or the 4×2 G M/T variant for a monthly payment of P18,736 under the Pay Light option.

Big savings also await those who will pay in cash! Get 55,000 savings for the Fortuner 4×2 G Dsl A/T, P30,000 for the Vios XLE CVT, or P20,000 for the Innova E A/T and E M/T.

Ensure safe trips with a vehicle ready for the road

With more Filipinos excited to finally hit the road again, it’s important to consider the safety of one another. Prevent accidents by driving safely and keeping vehicles in tip-top condition for travel!

This April, all brand-new Corolla Altis, Raize, Veloz, Rush, Fortuner, and selected variants of the Vios, Avanza, Innova and Hilux purchased during the promo period are entitled to a free periodic maintenance service (PMS). Bringing in a car regularly for PMS makes sure that the vehicle is in excellent running condition and helps ensure better fuel economy.

New Toyota owners can bring in their vehicle for the free PMS up to the 20,000 KM check-up.

The hustle never stops for the Lite Ace, which is why Toyota is offering a fixed PMS package for every Lite Ace variant sold and released during the promo period. Lite Ace owners will only have to pay PHP 1,999 for every PMS until the 40,000 KM check-up.