Have fun in the sun this summer with hot deals from Toyota

Toyota Motor Philippines is bringing in the heat this April with deals coming in hot! From April 7 to 30, customers can enjoy low monthly plans, trade-in rebates, and more when they purchase a brand-new Toyota from any authorized dealer nationwide. With a new vehicle for the summer, each trip is sure to be a memorable one.

Find the payment option for your budget

Explore nearby towns with friends or family with the reliable Vios. The 1.3 XE CVT variant is available at PHP 115,350 downpayment under the Pay Low option. This option offers customers downpayments as low as 15 percent with free insurance on the first year, free LTO registration for three years and no chattel mortgage at 60 months to pay via all-in cash out.

The same variant is available for a monthly payment of PHP 8,259 under the Pay Light option, which offers customers low monthly plans with 50 percent downpayment at 60 months to pay.

Those looking to bring a bigger group of people will find the Avanza fit for their trip. Discover new vacations spots together with the 1.3 E CVT variant for a downpayment of PHP 150,600 under the Pay Low option or the 1.3 J M/T variant for a monthly payment of PHP 9,147 under the Pay Light option.

For those who are big on adventure, power through rough roads with the Fortuner! Get the 4×2 G A/T variant with a downpayment of only PHP 274,200 under the Pay Low option or the 4×2 G M/T variant for a monthly payment of PHP 18,736 under the Pay Light option.

Big savings also await those who will pay in cash! Get PHP 55,000 savings for the Fortuner 4×2 G Dsl A/T, PHP 30,000 for the Vios XLE CVT, or PHP 20,000 for the Innova E A/T and E M/T.

Ensure safe trips with a vehicle ready for the road

With more Filipinos excited to finally hit the road again, it’s important to consider the safety of one another. Prevent accidents by driving safely and keeping vehicles in tip-top condition for travel!

This April, all brand-new Corolla Altis, Raize, Veloz, Rush, Fortuner, and selected variants of the Vios, Avanza, Innova and Hilux purchased during the promo period are entitled to a free periodic maintenance service (PMS). Bringing in a car regularly for PMS makes sure that the vehicle is in excellent running condition and helps ensure better fuel economy.

New Toyota owners can bring in their vehicle for the free PMS up to the 20,000 KM check-up.

The hustle never stops for the Lite Ace, which is why Toyota is offering a fixed PMS package for every Lite Ace variant sold and released during the promo period. Lite Ace owners will only have to pay PHP 1,999 for every PMS until the 40,000 KM check-up.

Turn up the heat with trade-in rebates

Create more memories with a vehicle that has room for more! Wigo and Vios owners can get PHP 35,000 in rebate when they trade in their unit for a new Innova. Vios owners who want to upgrade their ride can also trade in their vehicle for the Raize G CVT. They will get a PHP 30,000 rebate.

Extraordinary journeys and PHP 20,000 in rebate also await Avanza owners who will trade in their vehicle for the Veloz.

The trade-in rebate can be used as cash discount for purchasing the new vehicle during the promo duration. It can also be used to buy accessories for your brand-new Toyota.

All Wigo, Veloz, and selected variants of the Vios, Corolla Altis, Innova, Hilux, Avanza, Rush, and Fortuner purchased during the promo period get a free comprehensive one-year insurance provided by Toyota Insure given that the unit is purchased from an authorized Toyota dealership nationwide.

New owners of the Vios G, E, and XLE variants also enjoy a warranty coverage of five years or 150,000 KM, whichever comes first.

The free one-year comprehensive insurance covers 24/7 personal accident, passenger auto personal accident, three-year CPTL, own damage (OD), loss/theft, excess bodily injury (EBI), property damage (PD), acts of nature (AON), and includes emergency roadside assistance.

Don’t miss out on these hot deals from Toyota and make it a summer to remember! Promo runs from April 7-30, 2023 only. Check out the full mechanics, offers and participating models here: https://toyota.com.ph/promos/FunInTheSun

DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-164396 Series of 2023

