GSIS invests ₧1.46B in Nickel Asia–exec

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has invested P1.46 billion in Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC).

NAC, a diversified natural resources development company, is the country’s largest producer of lateritic nickel ore and one of the largest in the world with a growing interest in renewable energy development.

It currently operates 4 nickel mines, including the Rio Tuba operation in Bataraza, Palawan, the Taganito operation in Claver, Surigao del Norte, Hinatuan Mining in Taganaan, Surigao del Norte, and Cagdianao Mining in Valencia, Dinagat Islands.

NAC reported a net income of P7.93 billion net income last year, up 1.5 percent from the P7.81 billion in 2021.

The GSIS investment in NAC involved a purchase of a total of 233,558,653 common shares, done through a block sale approved by the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on April 12.

“GSIS’ investment in NAC shows that it is possible for a company to grow responsibly. Our commitment to sustainable development is something we take seriously, and we are happy to attract like-minded entities that believe in the value of responsible mining and renewable energy,” NAC CEO and President Martin Antonio Zamora said in a statement. “GSIS continues to look for ways to lengthen its fund life through viable investment opportunities such as the successful vertically integrated mining ore production and processing businesses of NAC. Our decision to invest in NAC supports the goal of safely growing our funds for our members’ benefit, while positioning strategically to aid both the Electric Vehicle industry and nation-building,” GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said.

By 2025, NAC aims to achieve its twin goal of becoming a premier ESG investment in the country and becoming one of the top 25 companies in the PSE in terms of market capitalization.