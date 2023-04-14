Great wall motor re-enters the Philippine market

GLOBAL brand Great Wall Motor (GWM) is back and recently launched three models, including its hybrid lineup for the Philippines market. GWM Group is an international automotive OEM that aims to provide consumers with more intelligent mobility choices. Luxuriant Automotive Group, Inc. has become the country’s official distributor of GWM vehicles since October 2022.

GWM is set to take on the country’s competitive segments as the brand offers two crossover SUV hybrid models—the Haval H6 and Haval Jolion. The Chinese automaker also brought in its pickup model GWM Cannon series.

The Haval Jolion HEV DHT Supreme variant

Haval H6 HEV

The H6 HEV compact crossover SUV will be GWM’s flagship model in the Philippines and comes in two variants—the Supreme (top spec) and Max. Notable is the vehicle’s unique front grill with Geometric Pattern boasting a 3D-like look. It is complemented by slim, intelligent LED headlamps with ultra-high glow brightness, while the back has a taillight strip. The panoramic sunroof comes standard, while the 19-inch rims are exclusive to the top-spec Supreme.

The cabin’s main highlights are the unique and tablet-like 10.25-inch HD Multi-Information Display cluster and 12.3-inch HD Touchscreen Infotainment System. The two-tone theme offers two modern hues options. Together with that nice-looking Electronic Shifter is the Wireless Charger.

Motivation comes from a hybrid system of a 1.5-liter turbocharged internal combustion engine paired with a 130-kW Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) capable of producing a combined output of 240 HP and 530 N-m maximum torque. Apart from the GWM High Intelligence Modular.

The GWM Cannon SLux 4×4 pickup

Architecture, innovative safety features are Secondary Collision Mitigation (SCM), Vehicle Stability System (VSS), Traction Control System (TCS), Anti-Rollover System (ARS), Brake Override Systems (BOS), Front/ Side/Curtain Airbags, Driver Fatigue Monitoring System (DFMS), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), and Door Opening Warning (DOW).

Driver-assist functions include Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Intelligent Dodge System (IDS), Rear Collision Warning (RCW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Brake (RCTA+ B), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Change Assistant (LCA), Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK), and Lane Center Keeping Assist (LCK). For convenience, there is Fully-Automatic Parking Assist with three types of automatic parking assistance (Straight, inclined, and parallel parking position), Auto Reversing Assistance (ARA), Full-speed Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Hill-Start Assist (HAS), Hill Descent Control (HDC), and a 360-Degree View Camera.

The top-spec H6 HEV Supreme retails at P1.883 million, while the lower H6 HEV Max variant is at P1.788 million. Colors available are Pittsburgh Silver, Atlantis Blue, Crystal Black, All Black, Brilliant White, Scarlet Red, and Black-Gray.

Haval Jolion HEV

The Jolion is the company’s newest and most intelligent premium B-SUV. Aside from the top-spec HEV DHT Supreme variant, this smaller crossover SUV also offers three non-hybrid variants. Upfront is a pronounced Star Matrix Front Grille conveying the HAVAL DNA complemented with Intelligent LED headlamps and Signature LED tail lamps. The panoramic sunroof and 18-inch alloy wheels are standard to the Supreme variants. The stylish cabin also offers a two-tone hue highlighted by the 12.3-inch Touchscreen Display infotainment, Electronic Shifter, and Wireless Charger, among others.

Motivation comes from a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine mated to a 115 kW Dedicated Hybrid Transmission capable of producing a combined output of 186 hp and 375 N-m of torque. Interestingly, the non-hybrid variants are powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 141 hp and 220 N-m of torque.

Apart from the long list of safety features, there are driver-assist functions such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Rear Collision Warning (RCW), Rear Cross Traffic Braking (RCTA+B), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK), Lane Center Keeping (LCK), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), and Lane Change Assistance (LCA). As for convenience, there is a Full-speed Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Traffic Jam Assistance (TJA), and a 360-degree Camera, among others.

The Haval Jolion HEV DHT Supreme top-spec variant retails at P1.588 million, while the non-hybrid DCT Supreme is at P1.248 million. The lower DCT Max variant retails at P1.128 million, while the base variant DCT Plus is at P998,000. Colors available are Atlantis Blue, Brilliant White, Crystal Black, Scarlet Red, and Pittsburgh Silver.

Leading hybrid technology

GWM’s Haval H6 HEV and Haval Jolion HEV are legitimate hybrid models capable of producing exceptional power while enhancing fuel efficiency. Both models share a highly-advanced platform independently developed by GWM from a global perspective. It is a lightweight platform with a high safety rating and perfect integration with new energy powertrains.

GWM aims to provide a solution for urban and long-distance driving through a high-efficiency hybrid engine and dual-motor hybrid connection. The technology also allows four driving modes–EV, series, parallel, and regeneration–each with fuel consumption and driving profiles or capabilities. The system results in smoother power delivery, better acceleration, reduced carbon dioxide emissions, and 35 to 50 percent of fuel savings.

Cannon Pickup

GWM’s entry to the pickup segment is the Cannon series offered in six variants (SLux, Lux, and Pilot trims), including the options for 4×4 or 4×2. The pickup is designed from the ground up with a commanding front grille and panther-eye-inspired headlamps. The wide wheel arches and prominent side character lines add robustness to the vehicle’s look. Standard to all variants are the 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside is a different story. GEM claims the ride remains smooth and controlled, even on rough terrain. All thanks to its independent front suspension paired with a sturdy leaf-sprung rear suspension system for outstanding load-carrying ability. Inside is an HD 360-degree view camera, a seven-inch full-color instrument cluster, a multi-function steering wheel, and a wireless charger. The nine-inch infotainment system supports both Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter, turbocharged diesel engine producing 161 hp and 400 N-m of torque paired with a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission. The All-Wheel-Drive capability is provided through the Borg-Warner Torque-on-Demand transfer case. Add to that the electronic rear differential lock and a low-range 4WD.

Aside from standard safety features, there is Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist (HAS), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Rear Movement Intervention (RMI), and Traction Control System (TCS), among others. As for driver-assist functions, there is Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Cross Traffic Alert (CTA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Center Keeping (LCK), Lane Change Assistance (LCA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), and a 360-degree Camera.

The Cannon SLux 4×4 retails at P1.498 million, while the 4×2 version is at P1.198 million. The Cannon Lux 4×4 retails at P1.318 million, while the 4×2 version is at P1.198 million. The base Cannon Pilot 4×4 retails at P1.118 million, while the 4×2 version is at P998,000. Colors available are Atlantis Blue, Brilliant White, Crystal Black, Scarlet Red, and Pittsburgh Silver.

Image credits: Randy S. Peregrino





