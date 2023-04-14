Globe’s new ONEPlan: The power of mobile and fiber in one

Globe Postpaid, a trailblazer in bringing various innovations to Filipinos, continues to redefine connectivity by launching ONEPlan, a first-of-its kind offer that provides all the means to stay connected at home and on-the-go.

While existing GPlan and GFiber offers have captured the market with just the right number of inclusions, ONEPlan is more robust, delivering more than the sum of its parts. With this all-in-one connectivity bundle, you can now get faster speeds, bigger mobile data GBs, and a FREE smartphone – all at a price point that fits every type of customer.

“We aim to empower our Postpaid customers with a plan that can keep up with their hybrid lifestyles,” said Globe Postpaid and International Business Vice President Coco Domingo.

Globe aims to provide thoughtfully crafted connectivity solutions that meet the end-to-end needs of customers.

“With its rich inclusions, ONEPlan seamlessly integrates into the daily lives of our subscribers. Our ONEPlan has all the right choices for a life made greater,” Globe At Home Brand Management Vice President Raymond Policarpio added.

With ONEPlan 3499, go all-in and experience up to 200Mbps of high-speed and 20GB of Mobile Data for seamless connection while home and on the go.

Get the latest technology at your fingertips with a free 5G smartphone, together with unlimited all net texts and calls to mobile and landline for non-stop communication with your friends and family. Make movie nights at home more magical with 12 months access to Disney+ Premium for the whole family.

ONEPlan 1999 is also available, with up to 50Mbps unlimited home fiber, 10GB Mobile Data and a free smartphone.

ONEPlan offers are available for new customers of Globe Postpaid and Globe at Home, as well as recontracting customers of Globe Postpaid.

Unlock the full potential of Globe’s new ONEPlan by visiting glbe.co/ONEPlan. Experience the power of Globe’s innovation and enjoy superior connectivity tailored to your needs.