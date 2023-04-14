‘First phase of LRT-1 Cavite extension is 82.7% complete’

Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) said on Thursday it has now achieved a project completion rate of 82.7 percent for the first phase of the Cavite Extension of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1.

In a roundtable discussion on Thursday, LRMC President Juan F. Alfonso said the completion rate covers both civil works and rail system works for the first phase of the project, which runs from Redemptorist Station to Dr. Santos Station.

“We remain optimistic that we can start commercial operations of Phase 1 by the fourth quarter of 2024 highlighting the continuous milestones being achieved by our team,” he said.

“The target this year is to complete all civil and equipment installation works so we can focus on commissioning the entire line by next year. Despite the challenges we have encountered, we remain focused and committed to deliver on our promise of upgrading the commuter experience.”

The construction of five new stations is in various stages of development with Redemptorist Station registering 56 percent completion, MIA Station at 61 percent, Asia World at 51 percent, Ninoy Aquino Station at 55 percent, and Dr. Santos Station at 60 percent.

The company started the construction of the Cavite Extension in September 2019.

So far, LRMC has spent “over P29 billion” for the construction of the first five stations and their integration into the existing LRT 1 System. It still has to build three more stations, which will run between Las Pinas and Niog, Cavite.

In 2015, the company bagged the project for P34 billion.

“We’re halfway through the capital improvement projects,” Alfonso said, explaining that the pandemic-induced delays forced the company to implement “escalations” in capital.

Alfonso said he hopes the government could hasten the delivery of the remaining right of way for the three stations, noting that the company can only start building them once 100 percent of the easement has been delivered.