PHL eyes tie-up with Temasek FDN on climate, food security

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the government is now eyeing to forge new partnerships with Temasek Foundation to mitigate the effects of climate change and boost food security.

“We’re looking at some of the prospective projects that are directed towards climate change, towards agriculture, and sustainability,” Marcos said during his meeting with Temasek Foundation officials on Thursday.

Aside from the pending partnerships, Temasek is also considering coming up with more accords with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The Singapore-based nonprofit philanthropic organization met earlier this week with the respective secretaries of the said departments for exploratory talks.

Currently, the country has signed agreements with Temasek to enhance competencies across industries, through the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) (Digitalization and Industry 4.0) Program, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) with Design Thinking Programme, and Health Care Management Program.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the government is pushing for the renewal of a 2019 memorandum of understanding between the Philippines’s Department of Education and Nanyang Polytechnic International Temasek Foundation.

Marcos together with First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos hosted the delegates from Temasek Foundation, led by its chair, Jennie Chua Kheng Yeng, in Malacañang.

Other participants of the meeting were Singaporean Ambassador to the Philippines Gerard Ho Wei Hong, Temasek board members Tony Tan Caktiong, Goh Yong Siang, Arich Rachmat, and Senior Directors Gerald Yeo Teng Han, and James Chan Yong Kiat.

After the courtesy call, Marcos and the First Lady received a c.1963 painting of the Singapore Waterfront by Georgette Chen from the Temasek Foundation.