Experts convene for Southern Philippines logistics hub project

DAVAO CITY—A group of technical experts has convened here for the first time to work on the proposal to make the Southern Philippines an ideal location for storing, moving, and managing cargo, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said.

Customs District Collector Erastus Sandino B. Austria, who also bared plans for the creation a world-class logistics hub in Mindanao, heads the technical team.

The Southern Philippines Logistics Hub project aims to transform the region into a preferred international destination for the storage, transportation, and management of cargo.

The technical working group would develop recommendations for infrastructure, facilities, and policies to achieve this vision, he said. The recommendations would be presented to Region 11’s Economic Development Committee and the Regional Economic Development Council for adoption.

Austria said the project is part of the BOC’s long-term strategy to encourage trade, as directed by Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio.

“Through initiatives with our partner agencies, the Bureau of Customs vows to contribute to nation-building by staying true to its core mandate of trade facilitation,” Austria said, quoting Customs chief Rubio.

The team working on the proposal includes representatives from various government agencies, port operators, and shipping lines.

Austria said the BOC here has been receiving envoys and diplomats from countries and regions such as those in the Middle East and Europe for ocular evaluation of the possibility of direct sea routes to their respective countries.

Many of these visitors were interested in direct trade with Davao City and the Davao Region for banana and mineral exports. The region is the biggest source of Cavendish bananas and the provinces like Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro are also producers of copper, gold and nickel.

Austria added these countries were also keen on skipping the congestion in the ports of Manila.

Austria said negotiations were continuing for the direct cargo sea routes.