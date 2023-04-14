Essential gears this summer from premium lifestyle brand, Urbanize

As a premium lifestyle store in the Philippines that is built on the guiding principles of comfortability, convenience, and security, Urbanize is a well-regarded must-have for folks who want to navigate life easier and better. From bold adventures to peaceful nights, the top-tier brand is a one-stop shop Life Tools to everyone looking for a reliable product to complement their multi-faceted and fast-paced lifestyle.

This summer, Urbanize unveils their essential gears to help consumers adopt and commit to sustainable and safe outdoor adventures—be it on the beach or in the mountains. Experience the season’s best yet with products that stands out exceptionally in terms of value and performance.

Planning to experience nature and go on hikes? Check these out:

CabinZero Classic 36L in Georgian Khaki – Lightweight, multifunctional, sturdy, this backpack is the perfect companion for your adventures and expeditions. Not only is it spacious enough to fit all your essentials, it is also water-resistant so you won’t have to worry about sudden weather changes.

– Lightweight, multifunctional, sturdy, this backpack is the perfect companion for your adventures and expeditions. Not only is it spacious enough to fit all your essentials, it is also water-resistant so you won’t have to worry about sudden weather changes. The Coldest Water 1 Gallon in Tactical Black – Here’s to staying hydrated even during your hike! Aside from its one-gallon capacity, this tumbler can also keep your drink cold for up to 70+ hours and hot for up to 13+ hours. This is truly a must-have because hydration is king, even when you’re out having fun adventures.

Planning to experience other cultures and go on trips abroad? Check these out:

Pacsafe Citysafe CX Backpack in Econyl® Black – You can never be too safe when travelling! This backpack has Pacsafe’s signature anti-theft features which makes it the perfect travel buddy. Aside from its anti-theft features, the Citysafe CX Backpack in Econyl® Black is made from 9 recycled plastic bottles. Sustainable, secured, stylish—what more can you ask for?

– You can never be too safe when travelling! This backpack has Pacsafe’s signature anti-theft features which makes it the perfect travel buddy. Aside from its anti-theft features, the Citysafe CX Backpack in Econyl® Black is made from 9 recycled plastic bottles. Sustainable, secured, stylish—what more can you ask for? Mogics Power Bagel in White – The world’s first and only Power Travel Strip. This handy and practical ‘bagel’ serves as a power strip and a travel adapter in one. No more worrying about different and incompatible power sockets—the answer can be found in this bagel.

Planning to experience spontaneous, quick trips? Check these out:

U Elements Adapt 221 Shoulder Bag in Beige – Wear it as a sling bag or as a shoulder bag, the Adapt 221 is the perfect bag to bring on your staycations and quick breaks from reality. Made of water-resistant materials, this bag has a 28L volume capacity and can fit a 7” tablet—truly the perfect go-to bag.

– Wear it as a sling bag or as a shoulder bag, the Adapt 221 is the perfect bag to bring on your staycations and quick breaks from reality. Made of water-resistant materials, this bag has a 28L volume capacity and can fit a 7” tablet—truly the perfect go-to bag. Side by Side Power Packer in Bordeaux – A quick weekend getaway means bring only your essentials. Its adaptable compression panels allow you to bring all your tech stuff—from your bulky chargers to your earphones—without the hassle of taking up too much space in your bag. Truly a must-have not just for trips, but for overall organization as well!

Your summer Life Tools essentials are now available in Urbanize stores nationwide.

