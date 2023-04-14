Editorial Cartoon April 14, 2023

According to a 2017 study by the World Economic Forum (WEF), 40 percent of the youth consider social impact as a factor in choosing their careers. This conviction has led to the creation of several youth-led social enterprises and organizations that largely aim to tackle societal problems such as gender inequality, poverty, mental health, gaps in education, climate change, among others. The Filipino youth of today—defined by our laws as those belonging to the 15 to 30 years old age group—is no different. Having been more exposed to our country’s challenges and the many opportunities to address these, they have become more enthused in harnessing their energy, vigor, and talent into programs, projects, and practices that deliver immediate positive impacts to their communities.