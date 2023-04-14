Editorial Cartoon April 14, 2023

Image credits: Jimbo Albano
Happy 75th birthday, Philippine Red Cross
AS the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) celebrates its 75th founding anniversary, it is important to look back at history to understand the roots of the foremost humanitarian organization in the country. Apolinario Mabini, the conscience and brains of the Philippine revolution, encouraged the framers of the Malolos Constitution to form a national Red Cross organization. On February 17, 1899, the National Association of the Red Cross was established. The government appointed Hilaria del Rosario de Aguinaldo—the consort of President Emilio Aguinaldo—as the first head of the association.