DOLE issues TAV guidelines for small business compliance with labor standards

TO help boost the compliance of micro establishments to labor standards, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has released the guidelines for its technical and advisory visit (TAV).

Under DOLE’s Department Order (DO) No. 238, series of 2023, Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma said the TAV would cover establishments, which employ less than 10 workers.

He tasked the Bureau of Working Conditions (BWC) to submit the list of micro establishments to DOLE’s regional offices, which will conduct the TAV.

The regional offices will then update the list by coordinating with local government units (LGU) and business groups.

Based on its latest data, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said there were 978,612 micro establishments in 2021.

The TAV would be conducted by labor inspectors (LI) or assistant labor inspectors (ALI) of DOLE’s regional offices by sending invitation letters to concerned micro establishments.

The LIs and ALIs can implement the TAV through online, onsite, or hybrid sessions and will cover the following: general labor standards, occupational safety and health standards; productivity toolbox; child and family welfare program; and other DOLE policies and programs.

“Micro establishments, with the assistance of the LI or ALI, shall accomplish and submit the Visit Checklist at the end of the session,” Laguesma said.

He pointed out the said firms may be required by the LI and or ALI to submit their employment records which may be subjected to random validation.

The LI and ALI will then come out with an action plan for the inspected establishments to address their non-compliance to labor standards.

The inspected firms will have three months from the date of receipt of their action plan before the LIs will visit their premises.

“The LI shall issue a Notice of Visit Results indicating the micro establishments noted violations with applicable labor standards,” Laguesma said.