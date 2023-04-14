Direct-selling company bags award for #GreenLifeGreatLife Movement

April 14, 2023
Personal Collection executives received the company’s Anvil Award for Advocacy Campaign #GreenLifeGreatLife at the 58th Anvil Awards.
ONE of the biggest direct-selling companies in the Philippines, Personal Collection was honored with an Anvil Award for its #GreenLifeGreatLife Movement.

The company received a Silver Award for Advocacy Campaign under the Specialized Public Relations Programs Category at the 58th Anvil Awards held on March 8. This category is for issue-based PR programs implemented from October 1, 2021 onwards.

Personal Collection pioneered consumer goods with biodegradable packaging and formula in the Philippines in 2021 as part of its commitment to protecting the environment for future generations.

In line with this thrust, the company launched the #GreenLifeGreatLife Movement, an environment-centric initiative focused on making the world a better place. The company’s employees and dealers also took part in a series of coastal cleanups, tree and mangrove planting activities. These activities focus on mitigating plastic pollution and promoting responsibility and love for the planet.

