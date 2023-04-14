DBM releases ₧1-billion rice aid for state workers

The Department of Budget and Management has released a total of P1-billion rice assistance to all qualified government workers through the National Food Authority (NFA).

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman has approved the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) and corresponding Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) on April 12 for the one-time rice assistance program.

“As directed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., we shall ensure the welfare of our government workers by giving them assistance for their household needs and, at the same time, boosting the production of our rice farmers,” she said.

“The rice assistance will benefit 1.8 million government workers, including job order [JO] and contract of service (COS) personnel,” Pangandaman added.

Administrative Order No. 2, signed by the President, authorizes the grant of a one-time assistance at a uniform quantity of 25 kilograms of rice to all qualified government workers/employees.

Pangandaman also said the rice assistance will be granted to beneficiaries who are still in the government service and/or engaged by government agencies as of November 30, 2022.